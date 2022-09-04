Rumored Silent Hill 2 Remake images leaked featuring James Sunderland in lead up to Tokyo Game Show 2022

Since there have been rumors of a Silent Hill 2 Remake in the making, fans have been highly enthusiastic about the possibility of an actual game. The series has an iconic place in video games, especially in the horror genre. Fans are naturally eager to get a new game, even if it means a remaster or remake, given the age of the original games.

To add more fuel to the fire, there has been a supposed claim of leaked images from the game. While leaks always come with a sense of cynicism, there might be a case to be made here, as a reputed leaker has backed the revelations.

This could be some major news, considering Konami revealed it a few days back. Although there have been points made towards the fact that Konami has not hinted at a Silent Hill game, this could alter all of it. Whether a Silent Hill 2 Remake is in the making, the leaks that came out earlier today have excited the community.

Fans have been eager to see a fresh new game, and Silent Hill 2 Remake can be just that

On September 4, a collage of images came out, deliberately blurred to protect itself from copyright strikers. The leaker has claimed that these images belong to the Silent Hill 2 Remake. Interestingly, the rumors have been given a lot of weightage by a fellow leaker who made the first revelations about the game.

Dusk Golem had previously leaked the game and had to say this on this issue:

"Okay, so I'll say this if these are out there. They're real, but they're not even CLOSE to the final product. These are from an internal pitch demo from Bloober before they got greenlit, so its literally a no budget proof of concept thing rather than a final product, just keep that in mind. Out of everything that could've leaked, this isn't actually what the final game looks like."

It makes the entire development quite interesting as, on the one hand, these images could be ancient. Since the Bloober team might have made their pitch in 2018, this could be a version of Silent Hill 2 Remake that is nearly four years old.

While it would be foolish to emphasize its relevance too much, fans should still be hopeful. Silent Hill has been a genre-defying franchise that has gone dormant over the last few years.

With the Tokyo Game Show 2022 coming up quite soon, all eyes will be firmly on what Konami has to show. If there is confirmation of today's rumors, fans have an exciting time waiting for them.

Edited by Saman