Tokyo Game Show 2022: What to expect from Capcom

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is right around the corner and is scheduled to feature some of the biggest publishers showcasing updates on their upcoming titles. It is easily one of Japan's biggest gaming spectacles, attracting thousands of fans year on year.

Organizers have already released a detailed schedule marking all the publishers who'll be showcasing their games during the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Taking note from the immense success of online gaming events such as Gamescom during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers will livestream the entire occasion for millions of fans.

Much like the recently concluded Gamescom 2022, the Tokyo Game Show will feature some incredible surprises, be it trailers for already announced titles or new game reveals. Among the many big publishers appearing during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 is Capcom.

The Japanese publishing giant already has some of the most highly anticipated titles in the works, including the upcoming entry in the Street Fighter franchise and the new PvPvE title Exoprimal.

Capcom has already released their schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022, detailing every game they'll be showcasing during the event.

Resident Evil Village, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal and more will be showcased by Capcom during Tokyo Game Show 2022

Capcom will have a strong lineup of games for TGS 2022, with updates on some of their existing titles as well as upcoming ones. Its online program is scheduled for September 15, 2022, at 3:00 pm BST/ 4:00 pm CEST/ 11:00 pm JST. The titles showcased during the event are:

Resident Evil Village (PSVR2 and Shadows of Rose expansion)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Street Fighter 6

Exoprimal

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Street Fighter @StreetFighter 👁️ Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh.👁️ Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh. 🎵👁️ https://t.co/Lnw87p27aP

Street Fighter 6 seems to be the primary focus of Capcom as there will be a special program to give players a taste of the game's Fighting Grounds and World Tour modes with a real-time gameplay demo. Furthermore, there'll be an introduction to the vision and visuals of the world of Street Fighter 6.

Exoprimal @exoprimal When engaging rival Exofighters in combat, don't be afraid to show your… motivation. #Exoprimal When engaging rival Exofighters in combat, don't be afraid to show your… motivation. #Exoprimal https://t.co/oxuOhFZZxu

Apart from SF6, Exoprimal is another upcoming title from Capcom that will be showcased during TGS 2022. There'll be an introduction to the game's unique mechanized exosuits and characters as well as the dinosaurs.

The Mega Man battle Network Legacy Collection's showcase will include the latest update from the developers and a detailed review of the planned additional features. While the new games are the highlight of Capcom's online event, there will be a few updates regarding the existing ones as well.

Capcom Europe @CapcomEurope

Whether you’re going to Tokyo Game Show or watching from home, tune in between Sept 15th-18th for the latest Capcom news. If you’re attending



capcom-games.com/tgs/en-uk/ Mark your calendars!Whether you’re going to Tokyo Game Show or watching from home, tune in between Sept 15th-18th for the latest Capcom news. If you’re attending #TGS2022 in person, don’t miss your chance to try out Resident Evil Village on PSVR2! Mark your calendars! 📅Whether you’re going to Tokyo Game Show or watching from home, tune in between Sept 15th-18th for the latest Capcom news. If you’re attending #TGS2022 in person, don’t miss your chance to try out Resident Evil Village on PSVR2!capcom-games.com/tgs/en-uk/ https://t.co/xyitHFndLh

Resident Evil Village's upcoming Winter expansion will be released in a month's time, making the Tokyo Game Show the perfect opportunity to market the game's Gold Edition as well as the expansion.

The survival-horror title will also be among the very first to utilize PlayStation's upcoming virtual reality system, PSVR2 for the PlayStation 5, which will be showcased during TGS. Surprisingly, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake will be absent from Capcom's Tokyo Game Show lineup.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter A fierce and fiery frontier awaits in the form of Flaming Espinas, flying into Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak as part of free Title Update 2 in late September. A fierce and fiery frontier awaits in the form of Flaming Espinas, flying into Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak as part of free Title Update 2 in late September. 🔥 https://t.co/SpAl5QUwoP

Monster Hunter Rise's new expansion Sunbreak is one of Capcom's most successful titles to date, selling over two million copies within a week of its launch. The game will be making its appearance during TGS 2022.

Sunbreak recently got its first title update, which added a plethora of exciting content for players, including new monster sub-species, a hinting arena as well as quests and rewards.

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Resident Evil 4.

March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/2viJcrzdHC

During TGS 2022, Capcom will present the expansion's upcoming second update. The publisher recently showcased a new monster coming to Sunbreak with title update 2, that being Flaming Espinas. Capcom will most likely unveil more new monsters with the upcoming additions, which are scheduled for Autumn 2022.

All showcased games will also be available at the Capcom booth during the event. The online program will reportedly last for around 50 minutes, with a bunch of new trailers, gameplay demonstrations and developer commentary.

