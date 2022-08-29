Most viewed Gamescom Opening Night Live trailers on YouTube

Gamescom is one of gaming's biggest events. This year's iteration was no different, with more than 500 companies attending the event, including big-name publishers and emerging indie development studios.

Gamescom 2022 also marks the first time since 2019 that the event is being held in-person instead of a digital-only event.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



2 hour live show

Thousands of fans in the audience!

30+ games on stage



If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.



Buy them here: On Tuesday, August 23, @gamescom Opening Night Live streams LIVE from Germany.2 hour live showThousands of fans in the audience!30+ games on stageIf you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.Buy them here: gamescom.global/en/tickets On Tuesday, August 23, @gamescom Opening Night Live streams LIVE from Germany.🔵 2 hour live show🔵 Thousands of fans in the audience!🔵 30+ games on stageIf you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.Buy them here: gamescom.global/en/tickets https://t.co/x8YV3I8j9d

The event was also livestreamed for millions of players around the globe who could not make it to Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Gamecom 2022 featured many exciting new updates for users with a plethora of game announcements, gameplay trailers, developer interviews, and title demos.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live held on August 24, 2022, showcased some of the most anticipated games from various publishers. There were glimpses of upcoming titles like Sonic Frontier, Gotham Knights, and Hogwarts Legacy, as well as surprise announcements of titles like Dune Awakening, The Lords of the Fallen, and Dead Island 2.

gamescom @gamescom



You can find our press release here:



See you in Cologne! With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person.You can find our press release here: bit.ly/3ImaWTq See you in Cologne! #aheadofthegame With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person. You can find our press release here: bit.ly/3ImaWTq See you in Cologne! #aheadofthegame https://t.co/dgyfrFSEEv

The game reveals are one of the biggest draws for events like Gamescom. The Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, featured a bunch of new gameplay as well as cinematic trailers for the upcoming titles from various publishers.

Here are the most viewed trailers from games showcased in Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

From Genshin Impact to Sonic Frontiers, here are the most-viewed Gamescom Opening Night Live trailers

1) Genshin Impact (more than 1.9 million views)

Genshin Impact is one of the juggernauts in the free-to-play gaming landscape. Developed by miHoYo, the gacha game took the world by storm on release, with a beautiful anime-inspired art style, fun gameplay mechanics, and hours of content without an asking price.

Although it received some criticism against its gacha system and monetization, it is still one of the best F2P experiences out there.

During Gamescom 2022, miHoYo unveiled Genshin Impact's new chapter, Sumeru, during the event. The trailer showcased gameplay from this update, along with the developer's upcoming title, Honkai: Star Rail.

Genshin Impact's popularity amongst gamers quickly made the title's new Sumeru update trailer one of the most-watched Gamescom Opening Night Live trailers on YouTube.

2) Sonic Frontiers (more than 1.4 million views)

Sonic Frontiers has become one of the most anticipated games from SEGA since its announcement in 2021. Needless to say, fans of the blue hedgehog were more than excited to see what the developer had to showcase about the upcoming open-world Sonic game during Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

The world premiere trailer finally gave players a proper look at Sonic Frontier's gameplay and visuals, as well as its narrative. The title seems to take notes from Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey on how it mixes classic 2D levels seamlessly into the 3D open-world maps.

SEGA also finally revealed a release date for the game with the new trailer, November 8, 2022.

3) Dead Island 2 gameplay trailer (more than 1.3 million views)

Dead Island 2 was one of the most surprising reveals during Gamescom Opening Night Live. A sequel to Techland's stellar open-world zombie-survival title, Dead Island 2 has had a rough development cycle throughout the years, which lowkey resembles the similarly arduous development of Final Fantasy Versus 13 or Final Fantasy 15.

The reveal of Dead Island 2 came with a cinematic trailer along with a gameplay trailer. Developer Dambuster Studios also revealed Dead Island 2's release date during its reveal.

The title is scheduled to come out on February 3, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Windows PC.

4) Dune Awakening (more than 1.2 million views)

Dune Awakening is one of the games showcased during the beginning of Gamescom Opening Night Live. It left a lasting impression on users.

Inspired by Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels of the same name, developer Funcom's upcoming open-world survival MMO will allow gamers to explore Arrakis.

The title is coming to PC and current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

5) The Lords of the Fallen (more than 1.1 million views)

CI Games revealed its upcoming souls-like dark-fantasy role-playing game, The Lords of the Fallen, during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. It is developed by Hexworks as a reboot of the original game, Lords of the Fallen, released in 2014.

The game was announced with a spectacular cinematic trailer narrated by Joseph Quinn, known for his work in Stranger Things' latest season. While the publisher didn't showcase any gameplay for the title, they detailed some critical features of the new dark-fantasy RPG in a press release.

The Lords of the Fallen will have lots in common with CI Games' original title in the series. However, it will feature various improvements to the action role-playing titles since Lords of the Fallen, especially with The Surge and its sequel.

6) DualSense Edge (more than 1 million views)

While Sony and PlayStation were absent from Gamescom 2022, the console manufacturer gave players a first look at its new pro-controller for the PlayStation 5, DualSense Edge.

An official pro-controller is something fans have been asking for since the PlayStation 4 came out, only to finally get one, but for the new generation of PlayStation hardware.

DualSense Edge is PlayStation's equivalent of Xbox's Elite controller, offering a slew of options like swappable stick caps, mappable back buttons, and custom profiles. DualSense Edge's reveal was one of the most welcome surprises of Opening Night Live.

While PlayStation has not disclosed a release window for the new PS5 controller, users expect it to come out by the holiday season of 2022.

7) Hogwarts Legacy (more than 700k views)

The upcoming open-world "Potter-verse" adventure title, Hogwarts Legacy, received a new world premiere trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. It centers on the Dark Arts, a forbidden realm of magic that gamers will eventually become experts with.

The trailer shows players casting Crucio (Cruciatus Curse), which should sound familiar to fans of the Harry Potter novels.

Hogwarts Legacy also received a confirmed release date, a pre-order window, and bonuses that users will receive upon pre-purchasing the game's different editions. It comes out on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer