Dune: Awakening announced at Gamescom 2022: open-world survival MMO title set in the iconic world

Gamescom 2022 brings loads of surprises for gamers around the globe, and one such surprise includes the announcement of Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening will be an Open World Survival MMO game that will give the players large-scale social interactivity and unique adventures to take on.

Anyone who is into the Dune-verse might find the game interesting at first sight. This ambitious project is certainly one of its kind and this article will discuss what players can expect from the upcoming game shown during Gamescom 2022.

Dune: Awakening MMO announced during Gamescom 2022

Dune: Awakening got its first spotlight at Gamescom 2022, along with multiple titles from various developers. For anyone who hasn't watched the movie, Dune takes place on a dangerous planet called Arrakis.

The reason why this planet is so important is because of Melange, a drug that increases life expectancy and heightens the senses. Thus, many people are at war to get hold of this special drug and gain supremacy in Arrakis.

Melange is also termed as "the spice," which will play a great role in the game. Players will be able to hunt for spice and harvest it to protect the drug from raiders and rival factions.

Players will have to earn a name for themselves among the inhabitants of Arrakis and use their influence to build their own faction to lead. Players can even consume the spice to conquer their senses and acquire powerful abilities to survive the harsh environment of Arrakis.

As for Arrakis itself, the world will be everchanging and will feature extreme weather. Players will need to build shelters to survive the harsh conditions. Moreover, players will even have to maintain their Stillsuit, which is a special outfit that helps people survive on Arrakis.

Various forms of transport will also be available in the game to traverse the ground rather than just relying on foot.

During Gamecom 2022, the trailer for Dune: Awakening also showed the ginormous Sandworm. It can be expected that these scary creatures will swarm around Arrakis, and players will have to battle them.

Xbox @Xbox



Full trailer here: This is not a rude awakening, this is Dune AwakeningFull trailer here: xbx.lv/3pCgfpl This is not a rude awakening, this is Dune Awakening Full trailer here: xbx.lv/3pCgfpl https://t.co/4r3P57LMSt

As of now, no gameplay has been revealed and the developers are yet to show how all the elements of the game are going to function. However, they will be updating interested people in the future, and a gameplay showcase can also be expected soon.

Dune: Awakening will be available on every next-generation gaming platform like XBOX Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. So far, only this much is known about the game shown at Gamescom 2022, and players are excited to learn more about the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta