How many awards did Dune win? Hans Zimmer's acceptance tweet for Oscars 2022 in bathrobe leaves internet in splits

Hans Zimmer claimed the Oscar for Best Original Score category for this music in Dune. However, as he could not attend the ceremony in person, he he tweeted his response from a hotel in Amsterdam in a bathrobe.

Hans Zimmer @HansZimmer It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars https://t.co/VlwnrElkaL

In another tweet that was accompanied by a video, he thanked the Academy for giving him the honor, the musicians from the movie and the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve.

Hans Zimmer @HansZimmer Thank you to @TheAcademy , but most importantly, to all the @DuneMovie musicians and our leader Denis Villeneuve. Thank you to @TheAcademy, but most importantly, to all the @DuneMovie musicians and our leader Denis Villeneuve. https://t.co/XbVBYJ8dHY

Fans celebrated Hans Zimmer's acceptance speech for his Oscar for Best Original Score for his music in Dune. They took to social media to express their opinions.

littledarkone @littledarkone4 @HansZimmer @dunemovie @TheAcademy Congrats Hans! Richly deserved and you got to enjoy it in your bath robe :) @HansZimmer @dunemovie @TheAcademy Congrats Hans! Richly deserved and you got to enjoy it in your bath robe :)

Eric Dandridge @Io_EAD @HansZimmer @dunemovie @TheAcademy Yes!! Thank you for this brilliant score and all the magnificent gifts you have brought into the world over the years. Bravo Maestro!!! @HansZimmer @dunemovie @TheAcademy Yes!! Thank you for this brilliant score and all the magnificent gifts you have brought into the world over the years. Bravo Maestro!!!

This was Zimmer's second Academy award - he previously won for the 1994 animated movie Lion King. He also earned his 12th nomination in the category, previous nominations included Rain Man (1989), The Preacher’s Wife (1997), As Good as It Gets (1998), The Prince of Egypt (1999), The Thin Red Line (1999), Gladiator (2001), Sherlock Holmes (2010), Inception (2011), Interstellar (2015), and Dunkirk (2018).

Zimmer's victory was widely predicted as he had earlier won the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for his music for the movie.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune takes home six awards from Oscars 2022

The 2022 Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Wanda Sykes. Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. The show saw some incredible talent come forth on stage, earn their awards and deliver heartwarming speeches. This year, eight out of 23 nominations weren't presented live. They were taped an hour before the show and stitched in at various parts of the live schedule.

Dune swept up a massive number of honors before and during the Oscar ceremony. Dune was nominated for 10 Academy awards, including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

The movie earned four awards out of the eight that the Academy had snapped out of the live show. These awards were handed out even before the televised portion of the event began. The film eventually took home six awards.

Dune, the sci-fi epic from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, follows the story of the son of a noble family who is thrust into a war in the deserts of the inhospitable planet Arrakis.

The cast includes Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

There were other incredible nominations and winners from 2022 Oscars. CODA won three big awards for the night: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kostur) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

