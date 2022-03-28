What happened to Troy Kotsur's father? CODA actor mentions heartbreaking story in Oscars 2022 speech

The 2022 Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. This year, eight out of 23 nominations weren't presented live. They were taped an hour before the ceremony and brought in at various points in the show.

CODA star Troy Kotsur made history by becoming the second deaf actor to win the Academy Award and the first deaf man to win the trophy. The star, who has been deaf since birth, has been sweeping many awards this season, having won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with numerous honors at the BAFTAs and the Critics' Choice Awards.

As part of the Academy's efforts to revive the ratings of the 94th Academy Awards, a few awards were presented off-air. Despite being Hollywood's most prestigious awards show, it continues to stir up debate every year.

Even with over 10 million viewers, the 93rd Academy Awards received the lowest ratings in the show's history.

Troy Kotsur gives heartwarming speech about his father after his Oscar win

The actor scored an Oscar win for his role in the Apple TV+ drama CODA, following which he gave a moving acceptance speech to the crowd in sign language, with presenter Youn Yuh-jung holding his statuette right next to him.

Troy Kotsur movingly paid tribute to his father, who is also deaf but is unable to sign after being paralyzed in a car crash. He said:

"Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero. My dad, he was the best singer in our family. But he was in a car accident and became paralyzed from the neck down."

As he accepted the award for his role as fisherman Frank Rossi, the 53-year-old dedicated his Oscar to the deaf community and said:

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!"

Thanking the members of the Academy for the honor, the star said:

"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here. Thank you so much to all the members of the Academy for recognizing my work."

The Oscar winner discussed the film's incredible reach and jokingly talked about teaching the White House in sign language.

"I was planning on teaching them dirty sign language, but ["CODA" co-star] Marlee Matlin told me to behave myself. So don't worry, Marlee. I won't drop any f-bombs in my speech today."

CODA, which stands for "child of deaf adults," is a heartwarming story about a high school student who lives with her mother, father, and brother, all of whom are deaf. The film also includes 56-year-old actress Marlee Matlin, the first member of the deaf community to be nominated and then to win an Oscar in 1987 for her role in the movie Children of a Lesser God.

