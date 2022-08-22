Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Airtime, all confirmed title showcases so far, and more

Gamescom 2022 will be kicking off tomorrow, August 23, 2022, and the event will start with Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, before the doors open for fans and visitors on the following day.

For Opening Night Live, Geoff has hinted at over 30 world premieres thus far, making it one of the most anticipated showcases.

On Tuesday, August 23, @gamescom Opening Night Live streams LIVE from Germany.
2 hour live show
Thousands of fans in the audience!
30+ games on stage
If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.

This will also be the first Opening Night Live to take place in person since 2019, and it will be pretty interesting to see some of the things that the event will have in store for fans over the course of the week.

Those who are not able to personally attend Gamescom 2022 will be able to catch each of the events on the official channel of the event. The Opening Night Live will kick things off tomorrow at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET, and the event will come to an end on August 28, 2022.

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live airtime and title showcases confirmed thus far

Gamescom will be airing tomorrow at the following timings:

11:00 am PT

1:00 pm CDT

2:00 pm ET

7:00 pm BST

The kick-off is expected to feature over 30 game showcases over the course of two hours, making it a very packed affair. It’s not yet confirmed if this year’s Opening Night Live will have a pre-show event like some of the prior ONLs.

The show will be streamed in English for all regions but will feature many regional subtitles so that audiences around the world do not miss out on any of the action.

In terms of showcases, Geoff has confirmed that Opening Night Live 2022 will feature both upcoming AAA entries as well as indie projects, some of which were shown before and some that are yet to be announced.

Below is a list of all the title showcases that have been confirmed for Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live:

A “brand-new sci-fi IP” from Subnautica developer, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse: A Telltale Games Series

Genshin Impact

Goat Simulator 3

Gotham Knights

High On Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai: Star Rail

Lies of P

The Outlast Trials

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

Soul Hackers 2

Hogwarts Legacy, Soul Hackers 2, and Sonic Frontiers will definitely be some of the biggest highlights of the showcase, especially with the upcoming Megaten entry that is set to drop later this week.

Fans will finally get more info on the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, which has been delayed a second time, with its release date now set for sometime next year. Hopefully, Gamescom 2022 will be able to provide more details on the game's upcoming launch once the event finally kicks off.

