What to expect from Ubisoft at Gamescom 2022, possible game reveals, and more

Gamescom 2022 is right around the corner with tons of exciting reveals, showcases, game demos, and more planned for video game players around the world. The event will kick off on August 23, 2022 and continue until August 28, 2022.

Although the last few years have seen the event being held digitally, mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Gamescom will be an offline event in Cologne, Germany, with a livestream for players worldwide to enjoy.

More than 500 companies, ranging from big AAA publishing studios to small and emerging indie developers, will be attending the event to showcase their upcoming games. Among many other big name publishers, Ubisoft will also be present in Gamescom 2022. The French publisher had skipped this year's Summer Games Fest, but has confirmed its presence for the upcoming event.

Although there are no details regarding what Ubisoft will be showcasing during the event, it can be speculated that players may receive updates on the publisher's previously announced titles such as Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope that are due for release, and perhaps even an insight into the future of some of the brand's major franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

After being absent for many gaming events this year, Ubisoft is making a return to the spotlight with Gamescom 2022

Ubisoft generally holds a conference or major event of some kind during the summer each year (mostly in the month of June) to coincide with E3. However, the publisher did not make any appearances in June or any of the previous events like Summer Game Fest.

Furthermore, the publisher also used to be one of the biggest third-party publishers that was always present in Xbox's showcases, but was strangely absent from this year's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The French publisher very recently unveiled its pirate action-adventure title, Skull and Bones, showcasing the long-awaited game's gameplay and setting. It is very likely that Ubisoft will be capitalizing on the hype surrounding this title during Gamescom.

As for Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft previously confirmed that they will detail plans regarding the future of the franchise at a dedicated event in September this year. However, during Ubisoft's Gamescom showcase, it is possible that players might get a sneak peek at what the publisher has planned for the upcoming Assassin's Creed event.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is yet another Ubisoft title that is due for release this year, specifically on October 20, 2022. This rather unique turn-based strategy game was revealed back in 2021 and was recently showcased during a Nintendo presentation. With the game's looming release, it is also likely that Ubisoft will provide more information about it.

While games like Far Cry and Watch Dogs seem to be on ice at the moment, Ubisoft might hint at the return of these open world franchises during Gamescom 2022.

Far Cry is a much more likely candidate than Watch Dogs as the series has proven to be very profitable for the publisher with their most recent entry, Far Cry 6. Far Cry games usually end up getting a spin-off after the release of a numbered entry such as Far Cry: Blood Dragon after Far Cry 3, Far Cry Primal after Far Cry 4, and Far Cry New Dawn after Far Cry 5.

Additionally, Ubisoft recently delayed its upcoming game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to apparently fine-tune the game and make it "perfect". The title was supposed to be released right around the time of the upcoming movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but has been delayed to ensure a polished launch.

Microsoft and Xbox's official schedule for Gamescom mention that the publisher will be showcasing games from some of the biggest third-party publishers and developers during its 6-hour long livestream, which may also include titles from Ubisoft.

