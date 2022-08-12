What to expect from Xbox at Gamescom 2022, possible game reveals, and more

Gamescom 2022 is right around the corner, with promises of being one of the biggest weeks in gaming. The event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019, after remaining digital only due to COVID-19 restrictions. More than 500 companies will be attending Gamescom 2022, from big AAA publishers to new and emerging indie development studios.

The event will feature tons of new and exciting updates for players around the world, with new reveals, video game demos, news about upcoming titles, developer interviews, and much more.

One of the biggest publishers that will be attending Gamescom 2022 is Xbox, who recently revealed their official line-up and schedule for the event. Their plans include updates regarding their ongoing titles as well as previously announced games that are due to be released this year. However, it is possible that the publishing giant might have a few surprise reveals planned for players.

Xbox's Gamescom 2022 plans include updates on games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and more

The Xbox Booth at Gamescom 2022 will be holding a six-hour long event on August 25, 2022 from 5:00 am-11:00 am Pacific Time/8:00 am-2:00 pm Eastern Time/2:00 pm-8:00 pm Central European Summer Time. Xbox will also host a special day of livestreamed conversations, which are essentially developer interviews for their upcoming announced titles, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem.

There will be tons of gameplay from various Xbox Game Studios, including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, and World’s Edge, plus Xbox Game Studios Publishing and their partners at Asobo Studio. In addition to all this, there will also be updates from some of the highly anticipated games from third-party development studios.

The list presented by Xbox for their Gamescom showcase includes:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studio Publishing)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games/ 505 Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games/ Xbox Game Studios)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

High on Life (Squanch Games)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/ Focus Entertainment)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive/ Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully/ Thunderful)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World's Edge/ Xbox Game Studios)

At the Xbox Booth, players can get hands-on with some of the latest games and updates from Xbox Game Studios. This includes demos of upcoming games, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo Studio and Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment.

Xbox is also holding virtual Meet & Greets with game developers from Sea of Thieves and Park Beyond for those who are unable to attend the show in-person. The Meet & Greets will allow players to chat directly with their favorite game creators and developers about their games and experiences in the industry.

Surprisingly, Xbox's showcase does not feature any of the Bethesda titles, which might be due to their prominent role in Quakecon 2022. however, it is possible that Xbox might showcase some updates on highly anticipated Bethesda titles like Starfield and Redfall.

Games like the upcoming Forza Motorsport might also show up, possibly with a gameplay trailer and confirmed release date, but it is highly unlikely since Xbox's schedule does not indicate anything from Turn 10 Studios. Since PlayStation is skipping this year's Gamescom, all eyes will be on Xbox and their showcase during the event.

