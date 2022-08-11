Gamescom 2022 dates, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Gamescom 2022 will be taking place in August, live in Germany, and with it will come a wealth of amazing video game previews and reveals. According to Geoff Keighley on Twitter, 30+ world premiere announcements will take place during the “Gamescom Opening Night Live,” which is a bold move.

Not everyone can head to Cologne, Germany, to head to the event in person, so thankfully, it will be livestreamed on the official Game Awards social media accounts. That way, nobody has to miss out on all of the game reveals, trailers, and interviews.

Gamescom 2022 airs live in August 2022, with many game reveals to come

The event itself will take place between August 24 and August 28, 2022, but on August 23, 2022, Opening Night Live will feature two hours' worth of reveals and information. This particular stream will contain a great deal of information, and here are the times for a variety of time zones:

Times for Opening Night Live

11 am PT

2 am ET

1 pm CDT

7 pm BST

11:30 pm IST

3 am JST (Friday)

While many will be co-streaming/restreaming the event, it can be officially viewed via the Gamescom YouTube and Twitch channels.

There will be several days of events, and while information could change, there are some details already known that fans should tune in for.

Events for Gamescom 2022

August 23: Opening Night Live

Opening Night Live August 24: Future Games Show

Future Games Show August 25: Xbox Booth Live

Xbox Booth Live TBA: Awesome Indies Show

One game worth mentioning is that the world premiere for Sonic Frontiers will be on Opening Night Live. The game is supposed to have a new look, and there will be some major news about it. Sonic Frontiers is a game that had fans of the franchise a bit worried, so hopefully, this will alleviate their fears.

There are also rumors that the next Tekken game might have some information revealed, but that is currently still speculation. Unfortunately, there aren’t many reveals confirmed as of yet for the event.

Several major publishers and developers are scheduled to be at the event itself. Xbox, Ubisoft, SEGA, 2K, Warner Bros., and Bandai Namco are among the names that will be at the event. While not every company has revealed its hands yet, Xbox certainly has. In a recent news post, the company discussed what their fans could expect at Gamescom 2022.

The Future Games Show is suggested to have 50 different games from a wealth of developers, including Team 17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, and many more. The above trailer teases quite a few interesting titles for fans as well.

Xbox did not reveal everything for Xbox Booth Live, but they did say that several games will feature interviews and gameplay to excite their fans. Age of Empires IV, Minecraft Legends, Sea of Thieves, and A Plague Tale: Requiem will be featured during the event.

Another popular event is the Awesome Indies Show, which will undoubtedly continue to feature exclusive trailers and gameplay for many upcoming indie titles. It’s one of the most exciting parts of the event, and fans can look forward to some big reveals.

Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait very long since Gamescom 2022 will begin on August 23, 2022, for the Opening Night Live and run through till August 28. Huge video game news will no doubt drop that week, so make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of the breaking reveals.

