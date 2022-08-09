Gamescom 2022: Schedule, where to buy tickets, all confirmed developers, and more

Gamescom 2022 is on the horizon. Europe is gearing up for one of the biggest gaming conventions of the year, which is set to take place later this month.

The event is often considered to be one of the biggest calendar highlights for gamers, almost at par with the annual E3 and the Summer Game Fest. The event is scheduled to kick off from the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 23. It will last a little less than a week, coming to an end on Sunday, August 28.

The event will kick off with the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live show, which will be a livestream hosted by Geoff Keighley. From August 24 - 28, it will be open to the public.

A conference on the potential of video games, titled The Congress, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Gamescom 2022 schedule and all confirmed developers

The timetable for Gamescom (Image via Gamescom)

Though the complete schedule is yet to be officially revealed, Gamescom 2022 has provided a bit of an insight as to what one should expect from the event in the first couple of days:

1) Opening Night Live

As aforementioned, Geoff Keighley will be inaugurating the event with the Opening Night Live. The livestream will be accompanied by video game reveals and trailers like one has come to expect from the Summer Game Fest.

2) Future Games Show

The Future Games Show will feature 50 different titles from Team 17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, and others. A showcase of their recent and upcoming entries is something that fans will be able to look forward to.

3) Awesome Indies Show

The official dates for the Awesome Indies Show are yet to be announced. However, it will be completely dedicated to indie titles and will have "exclusive trailers, gameplay, and a unique arrangement."

Gamescom has confirmed the following list of developers and publishers for the event:

2K

505 Games

Bandai Namco

HoYoverse

Koch Media

Tencent

NetEase

Sega

TaleWorlds

Team17

Ubisoft

Warner Bros

Where to buy tickets for Gamescom 2022?

There are multiple types of entry tickets that fans will be able to get their hands on for Gamescom 2022. The price for the tickets will depend on how many days one wishes to attend and the duration of their visit. The ticket prices are as follows:

A ticket for one-day access will cost €25 on Thursday or Friday, and €30.50 on Saturday and Sunday.

There is an option for an evening ticket (4 PM entry), whch will cost €9 for each day.

The tickets for this year’s Gamescom will be available exclusively online. Fans will be able to purchase and download the tickets by scanning and following the QR code on this page.

Gamescom 2022 has also announced a Green Ticket scheme. For an extra euro, fans can donate to the event and help the organizers plant a tree as part of their climate protection oath.

Superfan tickets will also be available this time around, which will allow visitors to gain access to three fast lane tickets that will help them skip long waiting lines in the more popular stands.

