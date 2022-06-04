Sonic fans irate over Sonic Frontiers, #DelaySonicFrontiers trends

Sonic Frontiers was revealed this week as an open-world Sonic title that is presently in development. A 7-minute video was shown, which received nearly 50,000 dislikes and 72,000 likes. This revelation led to worry, fear, and frustration from the Sonic fanbase, as they expected and hoped for better to come from this game.

As a result, #DelaySonicFrontiers trended on Twitter during the week, with fans making their opinion clear.

Cory @cory_hedgehog

#SonicTheHedgehog #DelaySonicFrontiers I feel like a delay would do this game wonders I feel like a delay would do this game wonders#SonicTheHedgehog #DelaySonicFrontiers https://t.co/BD0YprdYT8

Thousands of fans took to Twitter to make their opinions clear about Sonic Frontiers, complaining loudly and frequently about what they have seen across a pair of videos. The main complaints involved stiff animation, lack of movement from Sonic, and a mostly empty game world.

🌙 Moon Hedgehog ⭐️ @moon_hedgehogs Yeah the game needs a delay. The combat looks great but the animations are awfully stiff and the lack of both speed and momentum is really noticeable #DelaySonicFrontiers Yeah the game needs a delay. The combat looks great but the animations are awfully stiff and the lack of both speed and momentum is really noticeable #DelaySonicFrontiers

Fans have been waiting for years for news about a new Sonic title and many are ultimately disappointed at what they have seen. Other complaints include all of the dash panels into springs and automated movement. This was seen in previous Sonic games that weren’t warmly welcomed by the fanbase, such as Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic ‘06).

Katlike-Moai @KatlikeMoai Paramount, IDW,Taxman / Headcanon and potentially netflix making sonic content



SEGA making Sonic content

#DelaySonicFrontiers Paramount, IDW,Taxman / Headcanon and potentially netflix making sonic contentSEGA making Sonic content ⬅️Paramount, IDW,Taxman / Headcanon and potentially netflix making sonic content➡️SEGA making Sonic content #DelaySonicFrontiers https://t.co/oACo7iw4KJ

The Sonic fanbase has been burned by disappointing releases before, and are making their feelings well-known to the developers, in hopes that they will listen. SEGA has changed their minds before, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog film, with how appalling the original character design was.

GamerToon (Proud Bad guys enjoyer) @skunk_toon #DelaySonicFrontiers If a one year delay was able to massively improve Halo infinite, I’m sure an extra year of development can improve Sonic Frontiers. #DelaySonicFrontiers If a one year delay was able to massively improve Halo infinite, I’m sure an extra year of development can improve Sonic Frontiers.

Ti @RefreshingStars



Customers who want a delay should voice their concerns and call for it.



#DelaySonicFrontiers TO BE CLEAR: I like what I see, but I am in no way opposed to a delay for Sonic Frontiers. It is my belief that if a delay can be afforded, they should jump at that chance.Customers who want a delay should voice their concerns and call for it. TO BE CLEAR: I like what I see, but I am in no way opposed to a delay for Sonic Frontiers. It is my belief that if a delay can be afforded, they should jump at that chance.Customers who want a delay should voice their concerns and call for it.#DelaySonicFrontiers

David Ethm Kwon @davidethmkwon



Sonic should not be in a generic tech demo environment. a Sonic game with mellow ambient music? Wtf. Dull environmental puzzles, metallic enemies with absolutely no personality that are tedious to beat with no payoff…



Yikes from me @woodlandbuckle I think it needs to be reconceptualized.Sonic should not be in a generic tech demo environment. a Sonic game with mellow ambient music? Wtf. Dull environmental puzzles, metallic enemies with absolutely no personality that are tedious to beat with no payoff…Yikes from me @woodlandbuckle I think it needs to be reconceptualized.Sonic should not be in a generic tech demo environment. a Sonic game with mellow ambient music? Wtf. Dull environmental puzzles, metallic enemies with absolutely no personality that are tedious to beat with no payoff…Yikes from me 😖

While some are hopeful that a delay of a year could help fix things and make the game an overall enjoyable experience, not everyone agrees. Another sentiment is that the game’s approach, as a vast, open-world experience, inspired by the movies is not the game fans wanted.

Evan @Mardiculous



It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.



It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's.



#DelaySonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiers Fans want to enjoy an increase in polished game offerings, like you enjoyed increased business offers and sales.It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's. Fans want to enjoy an increase in polished game offerings, like you enjoyed increased business offers and sales.It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's.#DelaySonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiers https://t.co/w40Fze1gNQ

According to some Twitter users, it is time for Sonic fans to put their feet down. Many have felt let down by recent releases in the franchise. After all, fan sentiment has changedd the film, and perhaps a similar sentiment can help create change in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

Trent @woodlandbuckle



But I don't see any harm in it having a few more months in the oven. I don't think HAS to be delayed.But I don't see any harm in it having a few more months in the oven. #DelaySonicFrontiers I don't think HAS to be delayed.But I don't see any harm in it having a few more months in the oven. #DelaySonicFrontiers

Not everyone is quite so doom-and-gloom though. Some think the game isn’t terrible, but a few more months of development may do it some good. There is no firm release date for Sonic Frontiers just yet, only that it is coming in Q4 2022/Winter 2022.

The upcoming open-world platformer will feature Sonic the Hedgehog as he travels to the Starfall Islands and brings back a variety of familiar elements into the franchise’s first open-world title. The open-world style and scope has been compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in that the player explores a huge world and solves puzzles in order to unlock items.

It will be combat-focused as well, where Sonic battles with robotic foes. It will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

SEGA, as a franchise, has not made a response to the fan outcry. Fans have continued to speak their mind about the game, and while not every fan is disappointed or angry, there are quite a few vocal fans that are upset.

