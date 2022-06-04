Sonic fans irate over Sonic Frontiers, #DelaySonicFrontiers trends

Sonic Frontiers was revealed this week as an open-world Sonic title that is presently in development. A 7-minute video was shown, which received nearly 50,000 dislikes and 72,000 likes. This revelation led to worry, fear, and frustration from the Sonic fanbase, as they expected and hoped for better to come from this game.
As a result, #DelaySonicFrontiers trended on Twitter during the week, with fans making their opinion clear.
Thousands of fans took to Twitter to make their opinions clear about Sonic Frontiers, complaining loudly and frequently about what they have seen across a pair of videos. The main complaints involved stiff animation, lack of movement from Sonic, and a mostly empty game world.
Fans have been waiting for years for news about a new Sonic title and many are ultimately disappointed at what they have seen. Other complaints include all of the dash panels into springs and automated movement. This was seen in previous Sonic games that weren’t warmly welcomed by the fanbase, such as Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic ‘06).
The Sonic fanbase has been burned by disappointing releases before, and are making their feelings well-known to the developers, in hopes that they will listen. SEGA has changed their minds before, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog film, with how appalling the original character design was.
While some are hopeful that a delay of a year could help fix things and make the game an overall enjoyable experience, not everyone agrees. Another sentiment is that the game’s approach, as a vast, open-world experience, inspired by the movies is not the game fans wanted.
According to some Twitter users, it is time for Sonic fans to put their feet down. Many have felt let down by recent releases in the franchise. After all, fan sentiment has changedd the film, and perhaps a similar sentiment can help create change in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.
Not everyone is quite so doom-and-gloom though. Some think the game isn’t terrible, but a few more months of development may do it some good. There is no firm release date for Sonic Frontiers just yet, only that it is coming in Q4 2022/Winter 2022.
The upcoming open-world platformer will feature Sonic the Hedgehog as he travels to the Starfall Islands and brings back a variety of familiar elements into the franchise’s first open-world title. The open-world style and scope has been compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in that the player explores a huge world and solves puzzles in order to unlock items.
It will be combat-focused as well, where Sonic battles with robotic foes. It will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
SEGA, as a franchise, has not made a response to the fan outcry. Fans have continued to speak their mind about the game, and while not every fan is disappointed or angry, there are quite a few vocal fans that are upset.