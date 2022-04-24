5 highly anticipated multi-platform games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022

With 2022, there's plenty for Nintendo Switch owners to boast about on the exclusives front. Nintendo has left no stone unturned with releases like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Bayonetta 3. However, the third-party side looks just as good, if not better.

The popular hybrid console isn't being left behind when it comes to multiple multi-platform releases. These upcoming third-party games are new entries in established franchises. Most, if not all, are widely looked forward to by fans across numerous platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Check out these big names of 2022 coming to Nintendo Switch in addition to other platforms

5) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's foray into gaming this gen has been largely successful. From Spiderman on PS4 to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on Nintendo Switch. But that's not all.

The iconic entertainment company's beloved superheroes will also feature in a game a tad different than what has been out so far. The upcoming Marvel's Midnight Suns will feature the titular Midnight Suns in a battle against evil.

They are a superhero group consisting of a crossover between the Avengers and several other Marvel heroes, like Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange. Teaming up with The Hunter, the gang must stop the criminal organization Hydra who has awakened Lilith.

Much to many fans' dismay, it is a turn-based tactical RPG. Players control one of 13 superheroes, each with unique traits and attacking foes around the battlefield using a cards system. Considering developer Firaxis Games of XCOM fame has a penchant for the genre, this was not a surprise. Coming later in 2022.

4) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Middle-Earth series never really found solid footing in the video game world until Monolith's Shadow of Mordor in 2015. While Daedelic Entertainment's upcoming prequel to the Tolkien classics is not the same kind of game, it offers a unique perspective into the fantasy world of The Lord of the Rings.

Gollum is an action-adventure game where players take on the role of the iconic Middle-Earth creature of the same name. The gameplay is in third person, with players jumping and climbing across many locales, some new to the series.

Think of it like Middle-Earth: Tomb Raider. Given the frail physical nature of the creature, Gollum will have to stealth past threats. Players will also be forced to make decisions as the character's split personalities battle for control.

These decisions will further affect Gollum's behavior, which determines how you interact with the various NPCs of the game - including the ever-popular wizard Gandalf. It will launch sometime in 2022 for Nintendo's handheld.

3) Sonic Frontiers

Ever since Sonic Mania's success, SEGA has primarily been making good strides concerning the handling of their famous blue hedgehog. With the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, SEGA aims for the heavens as it will be the first open-world game in the franchise.

Taking place on the Starfall Islands, players explore various biomes such as Sonic. These new areas feature lush forests and scorching deserts. The game trailer doesn't detail what the core gameplay and traversal will look like.

Coming late 2022 on Nintendo Switch, here's hoping it doesn't disappoint like Sonic Forces.

2) Digimon Survive

After facing countless delays since its 2018 announcement, the upcoming RPG will soon be in fans' hands. Digimon Survive is an upcoming strategy RPG with visual novel elements.

Takuma Momozuka and his friends get lost during a school trip, only to find themselves in the mysterious world of Digimon. The team must survive the dangers of this new world.

Gameplay takes place on a grid with players' Digimons facing off against enemy monsters. The cast includes familiar faces like Agumon and Falcomon.

They can evolve mid-battle into more powerful forms as the game employs a menu-based system for strategic gameplay. Outside of battles, players will also engage with the human cast of the game to get to know them better.

It's set for release on July 28, 2022, in Japan, with a worldwide release the next day on July 29.

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Take on a new perspective of the Wizarding World with Avalanche's upcoming action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy is set before the events of the books/movies, focusing on Hogwarts of the late 1800s.

Playing as a fifth-year student, players must harness the ancient magic they possess. At the same time, shady organizations work in the background, trying to steal this power for their own good.

Easily one of the biggest AAA releases of the year, the Nintendo Switch announcement of Hogwarts Legacy baffled gamers. Given the scope and scale of the game, it looks to be one of the most ambitious games on the platform thus far.

Fans will be able to explore the detailed open world in and outside the iconic wizarding school as well as attend classes and use magic. As an RPG, players will also be able to play the way they want, be it via stealth or putting on pressure with offensive spells against the game's many enemies, both human and not.

There is no release date yet, but it is planned for the holiday period in 2022 on Nintendo's portable.

