Sonic Origins leaked on PlayStation Store: New gameplay, platforms, release date, and more

Last year, Sega celebrated Sonic's 30th birthday by announcing two new games: Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Origins, a compilation of some of Blue Blur's earliest games.

On June 23, Sonic Origins will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing fans to experience the remastered editions of the blue hedgehog's legendary '90s adventures.

However, new information surfaced this week due to several unofficial confirmations. The first was the game's rating in South Korea, accompanied by the artwork for Origins emerging on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation is now liable for further information about the vintage collection leaking into the public domain, as players of the PlayStation app in Australia and New Zealand uncovered a flood of Origin-related facts in the shop.

Sonic Origins PS Store listing details, Anniversary modes, and PS5 upgrade

According to VGC, the features disclosed on the PS Store include the fact that Origins gamers will have the choice of playing the games in Classic or Anniversary modes.

In classic mode, the games will be presented in their original 16-bit style, with players having a limited amount of lives, such as in the original games. In Anniversary mode, players will be able to play on fullscreen and won't have to worry about running out of lives because they'll have a limitless number of them.

Notable elements include fresh beginning and ending animations for the 30-year-old games, quests to accomplish that reward coins that can be used to access special stages, and the possibility of a physical release for Sonic Origins.

The game's physical PS4 version, which may be updated for PS5, is mentioned in the collection's description. There's no word on whether the upgrade will be free.

The games will be ports instead of emulations of the originals, so it will be fascinating to see how the Origins version compares to the OG versions.

Players can play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in remastered versions of classic Sonic levels like Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone in Sonic Origins.

While attempting to beat Dr. Eggman, players can switch between Classic and Anniversary Modes. Visuals, characters, game modes, gaming zones, and more have all been remastered.

Sonic Origins digitally remasters fan-favorite 2D Sonic titles for current-generation platforms, including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, which were initially released on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive platform.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar