SEGA reportedly rebooting Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as part of the 'Super Game Initiative'

SEGA could already be rolling on with its 'Super Game' initiative with Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots as the starters. Both games have had their successes in the past, and the fresh news comes based on a Bloomberg report.

The ambitions for SEGA could be quite high with the reboots of both games with a special emphasis on the Super Game initiative. While very little information has been revealed, the wishes and plans of the publisher are clear.

Both Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio have had success during their earlier release periods. Much has changed since then, especially technology-wise. SEGA has planned the Super Game initiative to enliven AAA games that showcase the full potential of their technology.

Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots could start SEGA's Super Game initiative

The Bloomberg report gave some details about what fans can expect. A presence of a large budget is likely since SEGA has announced its ambitions to produce great games over the next five years.

However, both the reboots are in preliminary stages and could be canceled. The chances of that happening are less for Crazy Taxi as there are hints of the reboot being in development for a year. If things go as planned, it could be released in 2024 or 2025.

There are also rumors that SEGA will be using Fortnite as a template in developing the reboots and any titles that will be part of the Super Game initiative. The emphasis is on making free-to-play games that will be available on multiple platforms. There could also be a case for a play-to-earn model in the form of NFTs.

Shuju Utsumi, the executive VP, has already cleared the criteria required for a game to be part of the Super Game initiative:

“(i) multi-platform, (ii) global multi-language development, (iii) simultaneous worldwide release, and (iv) AAA titles. In other words, you can imagine that the scale of game development will be that of a global blockbuster."

It will be interesting to see how the base models of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are changed to satisfy the criteria. Another area to note will be which elements will be added to the two games and how SEGA manages to include the changes to fulfill their targets.

If the two reboots ultimately see the light of day, there will be two very interesting releases. Despite being limited by available technology, this is partly due to how good the original games were. Another aspect will be to check how the new model will open up the games to first-time players and veterans alike.

Crazy Taxi had originally released in 1999 and was a cult hit. Whether it is the iconic gameplay or the soundtracks, the title remains an evergreen one in the gaming community. The series has received sequels, including a couple of free-to-play mobile titles.

In contrast, Jet Set Radio is a more limited series with a couple of games. However, a new game model could easily promote it to more success. It would have been unlikely that SEGA would have chosen this series to be part of the Super Game initiative otherwise.

Players should note that SEGA hasn't yet confirmed the rumors of the two games. Hence, they are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation. If successful, the Super Game initiative could take SEGA to the level it envisions reaching in the near future.

Edited by Shaheen Banu