Sega brings numerous updates to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis- All you need to know

Phantasy Star Online 2's: New Genesis (or PSO2: NGS) is Sega's latest updated and standalone title based on their famous 2012 sci-fi MMORPG.

The Japanese publisher has announced two updates in the next couple of months. These include a Spring update in March 2022 and a major update scheduled for April 2022.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis - Global @play_pso2

The latest episode of NGS Headline aired this morning!

Check out the latest on...

New Photon Arts & Compound Techs!

The Spring Event!

QOL updates and a whole lot more!!



Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis tweaks improve and enrich the experience for fans

The Spring event for the MMO begins from March 9 onwards. This highlights the Central City and surrounding regions in pink blossoms as a cosmetic update. Players also get access to a bunch of things:

3 Revival AC Scratch Tickets - These are a sort of gacha lottery to win a random prize, and there are limited-time ones too.

New event guide - Players can visit Xitre and turn in seasonal points for items like weapons, attire, and more.

New items - Including the booster Balloonimix that increases the number of seasonal points obtained.

New weapons - Lumiere (5 Star rarity) weapon series deal Light damage, effective against the new seasonal enemies.

New quests - Including Urgent quests and Trigger quests, and an event-limited Spring Urgent quest.

Exchange Shop - New Special Items have been added.

Mischief Symbols - They're located around the world and highlighted by player's Mag; discovering them nets rewards

Also, there will be no cap on the seasonal points this time so that players can have fun. These points can be earned by completing limited-time missions and defeating the seasonal enemies. March 23 hails the second half of this update, involving even more missions, Scratch Tickets, and items.

Next is the April update, bringing in many new changes to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

Increased level cap - the level cap will be raised to 45. Gigantix enemies will also get a level raise to 49.

New Photon Art abilities and Compound techniques that allow combining two elements.

New high-rank sectors are introduced to combat sectors, including Retem Urgent Quests and trials that showcase challenging enemies to take down.

New weapons - Kukurohzoat (5 Star rarity) weapon series, inspired by DOLLS.

New limited-time tasks.

Quality of Life improvements - recruitable party members, Photo Room, Mg Jukebox playlists, and more.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is available on PC, PS4, XB1 and XSX|S. A Cloud version is also available for PC and Switch.

