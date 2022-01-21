Everything we know about Avatar: Reckoning, the new MMO from Disney and Tencent

Avatar: Reckoning is slated to be released this year in tandem with the next movie, and more information has started to come out with the new year. So far, the MMO from Disney and Tencent seems interesting to say the least, and it appears to meld elements from other popular games.

Some of the most notable information about the game is centered around the developers and the platform of the game. For starters, players should expect Avatar: Reckoning to release as a mobile game meant for as many different players as possible. With that said, the game certainly sounds ambitious - even with technical limitations.

Details for Avatar: Reckoning and the studios behind it

Considering Avatar is a movie franchise that is already planned to have four different movies within the next decade, Disney wants the IP to have all kinds of entertainment opportunities. Reckoning could very well be the first major title for the franchise going forward. However, the gameplay may not be what some gamers expect.

Supposedly, the game might operate as a shooter MMO. In other words, players could compare the game to other titles such as Destiny or even Borderlands. Aside from the type of game that fans of the franchise can expect, details are scarce in terms of gameplay. No one is entirely sure whether this will be in first or third-person, or what kind of characters will be used.

There is concrete information for the developers involved in Avatar: Reckoning, and there are a lot of moving pieces. Disney is, of course, a part of the project, but Tencent is another massive aspect, as they run many other major mobile games. For the studios themselves, there is Archosaur Games, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Level Infinite. Archosaur Games, a chinese studio along with Tencent, will be spearheading the game, along with the sub studios to help.

Which engine will Avatar: Reckoning be developed on?

The game will use the Unreal Engine. (Image via Archosaur Games)

Another important detail for the game is the engine being used in development. Unreal Engine 4 is the foundation of the game, and a great choice for any mobile game. Current generation games on console and PC may be moving to Unreal Engine 5 soon, but the former isn't bad for mobile.

More information is likely to be released in the coming months, especially if a trailer drops for the movie. Hopefully those details come sooner rather than later. Stay updated on the same on Sportskeeda.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider