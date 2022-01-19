When does Avatar Reckoning, the MMO-styled game, release?

Avatar Reckoning is making its way to a 2022 release window. It’s an MMORPG built on Unreal Engine 4 and developed by Archosaur Games. Other big names have a hand in the game, like Tencent, Disney, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Level Infinite, though to varying degrees.

Despite so many influences, the game will only be released on mobile devices, specifically iOS and Android. According to Tencent, the game will “transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora” and “deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices.”

Fans of Avatar will have the opportunity to jump right into the world of Pandora, with entirely new Na’vi clans to interact with. But before that, players will first create their very own Na’vi. Customization goes beyond picking physical traits. You’ll get to earn experience by leveling up your Na’vi, as well as collecting gear and weapons.

As with any MMO, there are many chances to group up with others. To progress through the various areas, boss encounters may require the help of other players. Or, at the very least, make it easier.

However, Avatar Reckoning has a variety of missions for players to engage with. There is a choice between cooperative and solo missions, which tend to be story-related. For cooperative missions, these are further broken into group content or player-versus-player.

What isn’t known is how the game will incorporate touchscreen controls, especially as an MMORPG with several moving parts. However, Black Desert Mobile translates controls fairly well. It is also unclear if Avatar Reckoning will have specialized roles or classes like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

It’s certainly a great time to be an Avatar fan. James Cameron’s next film set in Pandora, Avatar 2, is premiering on December 16, 2022, which might be the perfect time to release Avatar Reckoning, though that’s purely speculation.

Another Avatar game is being developed by Ubisoft, which is open-world and released on consoles and PCs.

