What is the release date of Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

On March 25, 2022, players will get to once again tackle formidable foes and copy special abilities as Kirby in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. With a definitive release date set, Nintendo’s beloved pink creature from Pop Star will be ready to launch, exclusively, on the Switch.

What makes this entry in the series such a powerful milestone is the transition to a full, 3D platformer. Think Super Mario Odyssey, the open spaces and top-down view.

It will be a great opportunity to see how Kirby’s powers transition into a 3D space at this scale.

What’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land all about?

Kirby ends up on an unnamed and strange planet. The buildings look oddly familiar, like a once human civilization just up and disappearing. Buildings are devoid of life, other than the creatures that now inhabit the empty ruins.

However, this isn’t Kirby in a post-apocalyptic setting. It’s a cutesy 3D platformer. What is known is that a race of sentient lifeforms known as Waddle Dees is in danger.

A group known as the Beast Pack is kidnapping helpless Waddle Dees. That means it is up to Kirby, with the help of Elfilin, to save the day.

Kirby will have the opportunity to use his powers in unique and interesting ways. The newest enemies on the table are the Drill and Ranger, allowing Kirby to fight and explore alternative ways. It’s imperative to use Kirby’s powers to find Waddle Dees to grow Kirby’s home base.

Will Kirby and the Forgotten Land have co-op?

Have a friend join as a playable Waddle Dee (Image via Nintendo)

Absolutely, yes. Gamers will have the option to play couch co-op in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. All they have to do is pass on a Joy-Con to a friend, and they can join in on the fun. However, it won’t be a case of another Kirby running around. Instead, the second player controls Bandana Waddle Dee.

Bandana Waddle Dee may not float or inhale enemies as Kirby does, but his spear sure hurts. And he can even do spins with it. It’s a nice way of using in-game lore to justify a second player.

