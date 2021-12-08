Sloot's cat throws up in the middle of Final Fantasy XIV stream

Twitch streamer Sloot found himself in a hilarious position during his recent Final Fantasy XIV stream.

Sloot was in the middle of one of the final cutscenes from Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion pack. Endwalker was released on December 7, 2021 and is the fourth expansion pack that has been released for the game.

Sloot was on the verge of finishing the game and was watching the final cut scenes when his cat began throwing up. The streamer could hardly contain his laughter and claimed that his cat was not a fan of the Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack.

Twitch streamer Sloot was on the verge of finishing the game. He was watching one of the final cutscenes when the streamer’s cat began to throw up on his computer. Sloot did not panic, and quickly held out a paper towel for his pet to throw up in.

He immediately commented on the timing of the incident:

“It really is such a bad time for you to be throwing up. There you go. Oh man, do you have to back up and like do it on the computer?”

Sloot could hardly contain himself and ended up bursting into laughter. The streamer was of the opinion that his cat was perhaps not a fan of the expansion pack:

“My little one really did not like Final Fantasy XIV chat. It was f***ing perfect timing. Did you see that?”

The cat was done within moments and quickly scampered off the screen. Sloot found the overall timing hilarious and thought that his cat deliberately puked on his computer. The streamer was eventually able to resume the livestream. Sloot currently has 213k followers on Twitch and plays multiple games.

These include New World, God of War, World of Warcraft and Destiny 2, apart from Final Fantasy XIV. Sloot currently only has 213k followers on the platform despite streaming regularly on Twitch since around January 2017.

