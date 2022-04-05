The 5 best NFT games in 2022 ranked

Due to the worldwide explosion of blockchain and NFT in recent times, several developers are looking to incorporate these to create a virtual world of NFT games for people to enjoy.

While the concept of blockchain and NFT is very complicated for new people, incorporating the systems in NFT games has made it extremely clear to players that they understand the merits and inner workings of such complex matters through the fluency of game design.

The gaming industry has always been a welcoming community for new ideas, and in 2022 the latest idea to make its way into it was NFT and blockchain systems. Due to this surge in popularity, developers are hellbent on creating an ecosystem of games surrounding these tools to make 2022 the breakout year for this endeavor.

Since 2018, big companies worldwide dealing in blockchain marketplaces using various cryptocurrency systems have contributed to developing several such games that exist today. While some have failed miserably in creating a welcoming ecosystem for new players to enjoy, others have made headway through the market and have come out as successful business strategies in the present day.

Although several projects involve NFT games, only a handful have appealed to the gaming community as they incorporate such features to the maximum while keeping the game's basic features intact.

Ranking the top 5 NFT games in 2022

5) Chosen Ones

Developer(s): Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Chosen Ones is a play-to-earn auto-battle simulator game that allows players to invest their time to earn in-game. There are 5555 unique and hand-crafted NFTs in the game, and players can play the game by choosing one of the five heroes featured in-game.

The game came out this month on April 1st as the fifth hero was finalized and announced through a social media campaign. The game grabbed the eyes of many NFT holders worldwide, as it can quickly be earned through the blockchain system introduced in the game.

4) Decentraland

Developer(s): Decentraland Foundation, Community

Decentraland features a 3D virtual world that players can enter through a browser-based platform. The game features an Ethereum blockchain system that allows players to purchase virtual plots of land like NFTs within the game using the MANA cryptocurrency.

The virtual world of Decentraland was first opened for the public to invest in 2020 when the first boom of NFTs and cryptocurrency hit the global market.

3) Gods Unchained

Developer(s): Immutable

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play game that features a digital card system quite similar to the world-renowned game of Blizzard, Hearthstone. Since the game's announcement, the company has raised close to $25 million through crypto trading.

The game features digital trading, allowing players to own a unique set of cards as their own NFT. The game was first announced back in 2018, with an open beta for players to test in July 2018. Gods Unchained soon became highly famous among the gaming community as it bound the gaming aspect with the blockchain and NFT system quite flawlessly.

2) Splinterlands

Developer(s): Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a blockchain-based card trading game released primarily for mobile gaming platforms. This NFT game utilizes a play-to-earn system that allows players to own their in-game assets, such as NFTs, as they can trade these possessions through various blockchain platforms.

Players can earn by winning battles throughout the game or simply by participating in various events or tournaments that happen now and then.

1) Axie Infinity

Developer(s): Sky Mavis

Axie Infinity is arguably one of the best, if not the best NFT games of 2022. The Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis introduced this token-based non-fungible online video game back in March 2018. Since then, the game has only risen in popularity as it stands at the summit of all NFT games in 2022.

The game features axolotl-inspired creatures called Axies that players can own and mint as NFTs. Through battles, these creatures can be won in this NFT game. Players can also trade these digital creatures as the developers charge the players a 4.25% fee.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen