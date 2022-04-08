Top 5 finest Xbox-exclusive games

Xbox has been a great system for a while now, and since the launch of Xbox One back in 2013, the platform has flourished even further as a gaming ecosystem.

Even though the new Xbox series X and series S have no exclusive games of their own, Xbox does have games that are only available for its ecosystem. The best part is that most of the exclusive games are available for free on the Xbox Game Pass and can be played on PC too.

This list contains a collection of games that are exclusive to Xbox. Each game has been a treat for players to enjoy, both their Xbox gaming consoles and PCs.

Top 5 Xbox-exclusive games include Sunset Overdrive, Quantum Break, and more

5) Sunset Overdrive

The action-adventure game, developed by Insomniac Games, ruled the hearts of gamers when it was announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2013 and subsequently released to public in 2014.

The game takes place in the dystopian city of Sunset City in 2027, where humans have turned into mutants who are known as ODs or Overcharge Drinkers. The mutant pandemic spread because of an energy drink beverage known as Overcharge Delirium XT which was made by FizzCo.

The player, who is an employee at FizzCo has to fight off these mutants using a large arsenal of weapons. In addition to that, the player can also wall-run, grind on rails and zipline through the map, making it easier to complete tasks and fight the ODs.

4) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is the twelfth installment in the Forza series, and it is one of the best racing games found in the Microsoft store. The game was developed by Playground Games and was published by Xbox Games Studios in 2021.

Even though Forza Horizon games are focused towards racing, there is a little bit of story involved in this game. Story mode is mostly like side quests that let the player roam around the map and explore places with a variety of new and old cars.

The environment is based on a fictional representation of Mexico and the map is 50% bigger than its predecessor with the highest peak of all the game from the Forza series. The game also has a multiplayer and a battle royale mode too.

3) Quantum Break

Quantum break is a sci-fi action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment. In the game, the player plays as Jack Joyce who can manipulate time and can freeze everything except himself. This power was granted to Jack because of a failed science experiment.

In addition to having a platform-oriented element in this third-person shooter, the game also offers multiple junction points that affect the story and the ending of the game.

The game was announced at E3 2013 and was supposed to be released in 2015, but it got delayed and was later released in 2016. The game was heavily praised for its graphics, gameplay, and story, and it was the best-selling Intellectual property by Microsoft at the time. The record was broken when Sea of Thieves was released.

2) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the sixth mainline entry in the Halo series and the third in the Reclaimer Series following Halo 5: Guardians. The game was developed by 343 Industries and is considered one of the best first-person shooter games released in 2021.

The game is about a super-soldier who fights aliens called Banished in a ring world known as Installation 07. The player plays as Master Chief, a super soldier who uses a number of weapons and vehicles to eliminate "high value" targets, rescue Marine squads and destroy Banished towers.

This game also features the ability of grappling, which can make the player pull himself towards foes, buildings, or retrieve items from a distance.

The game received good reviews from gamer critics and was heavily praised for its visuals, gameplay, and story. The multiplayer aspect of this game offers Capture the Flag, Deathmatch, and other modes in a 4v4 team battle. It is also free-to-play, unlike its predecessors.

1) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is the game that took the world by storm with its gameplay mechanics and multiplayer-shared world. The game was released back in November 2020 and was developed by Rare, with Microsoft acting as the publisher.

Sea of Thieves is a first-person action adventure game where the players explore the open world of the game on a pirate ship. The game takes place in a shared world, meaning players can encounter other players on their voyages. Even though the game can be played solo, it is advised to bring three friends out to the sea to get the full experience.

The game became a commercial success and attracted more than 25 million players in 2021. Even though the game received criticism for not having enough content, the visuals, game physics, and co-op mechanics ensured the game was at the top of the charts.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan