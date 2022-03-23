Top 5 games that might be showcased at E3 2022

The largest gaming expo in the world is coming with a bang this year with games that have been teasing us for far too long and even though there were rumors that this year's E3 will get canceled, the chances of that happening are very low.

E3 is a yearly event organized by the ESA or Entertainment Software Association. This event paves the way for big gaming companies like Sony or Nintendo to show their games to the world and give a small sneak peek at what they are working on.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ E3 will be an entirely digital event again this year according to the ESRB who sent out emails to developers today. E3 will be an entirely digital event again this year according to the ESRB who sent out emails to developers today.

Even though E3 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, it is scheduled to be virtually available on different streaming media platforms like Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube after the pandemic.

What to expect from this year’s E3

The last E3 event brought a wide array of games in the previous year.

5) Beyond Good and Evil 2

After being in development for the last five years, fans of the original 2003 game are finally hoping to see the sequel come out in 2022.

When Beyond Good and Evil 2 was announced in 2016, fans went crazy as no one thought Ubisoft would be working on a sequel to the game, even though they were hyped after the announcement. The hype soon turned to disappointment as creative director Michael Ancel left the studio in 2020.

This pushed development further into the future, but fans are still hoping to see some update about the game this year.

4) Forspoken

Forspoken is a role-playing action game that will be released this year in October and the hype for this game in the Square Enix community is uncontrollable.

This will be a narrative-driven game that will follow the story of Frey Holland, a woman from New York who gets stuck in the fantasy and cruel world of Athia where she has to use her newfound magical abilities to survive through monstrous creatures and find her way back home.

According to many Square Enix fans, this game will spawn a long-lived franchise like the Final Fantasy series. Hence, giving hope to the fans for a sequel in the near future.

3) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or in short BOTW, is one of the top-rated games in 2017 and this masterpiece of a game is getting a sequel this year. This sequel will be the twentieth installment of the Legend of the Zelda series, released on the Nintendo Switch console.

BOTW is one of the few open-world games that has changed the perspective of how a game should be with its visuals, gameplay mechanics, and deep, insightful storytelling.

Like the previous Zelda games, the players are given as little instruction as possible to encourage exploration and experimentation, which makes the player feel like they are not tied to the story. This might feel jarring at first, but getting through it is part of the experience for most people.

2) God of War: Ragnarok

With the huge success of God of War in 2018, Sony’s Santa Monica is bringing its blades of chaos through Ragnarok this year. God of War: Ragnarok will be a sequel to the previous God of War game and this game will take place after a few years of what happened in the prequel.

God of War: Ragnarok was first teased in 2020 and was expected to launch in 2021, but in September of the same year, Santa Monica Studios revealed that the game will be delayed till 2022 keeping us in anticipation of its release.

The mind-blowing story of Midgard with one of the best characters in gaming history has truly fired up the fans for its release.

1) Starfield

According to Bethesda Game Studios, this upcoming action RPG will rock you off of your gaming chair with next-generation role-playing mechanisms and a free world to explore like no other.

After its first appearance in 2018 E3, Starfield has been one of the most awaited games in 2022. The game is set two centuries later in an area called The Settled Systems. The player will assume the role of a character who is a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers.

According to Starfield's official Twitter page, the game will also have choices that will have different consequences depending on the player, like the Telltale games. This is Bethesda’s first new universe after Skyrim and Fallout and Starfield might be E3’s cherry on the top this year.

