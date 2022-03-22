Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed brings 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer gameplay to the franchise

A brand new Ghostbusters team is in town. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the latest video game entry in the long-running phantom-hunter media franchise. It is in development Illfonic for current platforms and is a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game.

It's the studio behind Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday: The 13th, two multiplayer offerings, so the team has enough experience with the genre. They seem to be fans of old-school movie media since this is their third outing covering a beloved movie franchise. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming multiplayer game.

The Ghostbusters are back in action

Ghostbusters @Ghostbusters It’s time to bust some ghosts. NOW available on Digital, get #Ghostbusters : Afterlife and bring the adventure home! bit.ly/GhostbustersAf… It’s time to bust some ghosts. NOW available on Digital, get #Ghostbusters: Afterlife and bring the adventure home! bit.ly/GhostbustersAf… https://t.co/SJj734tykp

After the events of 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, Spirits Unleashed puts players in the shoes of a new ghost-hunting team. Akin to games like Dead By Daylight, it pits four hunters against a havoc-causing ghost.

Strap up for some paranormal activity (Image via Illfonic)

The 4-man team is customizable, with loadouts offering different weapons and gear for battle. Familiar tech such as Proton Packs, Ghost Traps, PKE Meters, Ecto Goggles, and the Particle Thrower makes an appearance - plus players can unlock more down the line. The goal is to hunt the ghost down on a map and capture them.

On the ghost's side, their objective is to haunt the map and scare away the residents while avoiding the busters' grasp. Of course, the spirits are equally well-equipped.

Four different varieties (including the Slimer) can stun and slow down hunters. They can even possess and manipulate items around the map to sneak by. The ghosts can be customized using Tobin's Spirit Guide and Rifts to teleport across maps.

Boo! (Image via Illfonic)

Speaking of which, the maps are expansive with areas such as a New York museum. The game's tone seems to be geared towards a more casual, family-friendly nature so that people of all kinds can be invested in it.

Which shouldn't be too hard as the franchise has always been rooted in comedy despite its horror theme. This upcoming project is different from the studio's past endeavors, which have been based on more violent-themed media franchises.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launches on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S. No release date has been confirmed so far, so stay tuned for more information in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar