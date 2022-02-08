5 best PlayStation games released on PC

PlayStation has been pretty synonymous with gaming since the late '90s. With a plethora of exclusive titles under its wing, the 'PlayStation Exclusives' are some of the most acclaimed and coveted games ever.

From 'God of War' to 'The Last of Us,' the majority of the PlayStation games have been a massive success both critically and commercially.

Just before the dawn of the new decade, Sony started releasing some of its major IPs on PC, starting with three of the most popular Quantic Dream games.

Today we will talk about five of the best PlayStation games that one can currently play on PC.

Best PlayStation Exclusives available on PC

Beyond Two Souls

Detroit: Become Human

Days Gone

Horizon Zero Dawn

God of War (2018)

5) Beyond Two Souls

Beyond Two Souls (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Beyond Two Souls is a cinematic psychological action-thriller with performances from Hollywood A-listers, including Elliot Page and Willem Dafoe. It takes the player deep into the life of Jodie Holmes (played by Elliot Page), who possesses supernatural powers.

Release Date: October 8, 2013 (PS3), July 22, 2019 (PC)

Publisher: Quantic Dream

Metacritic Rating: 70/100 (PS3), 76/100 (PC)

4) Detroit: Become Human

Detroit Become Human (image via Wallpaper Access)

Taking place in the near future, where machines have become more capable than humans, Detroit Become Human follows the story of three androids: Connor, Kara, and Markus, respectively, whose story arcs meet and influence each other as the plot progresses.

Release Date: May 25, 2018 (PS4), December 12, 2019 (PC)

Publisher: Quantic Dream

Metacritic Rating: 78/100 (PS4), 80/100 (PC)

3) Days Gone

Days Gone (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Set in a post-apocalyptic America, Days Gone lets players control a former outlaw, Deacon St. John, who goes on a quest through the ravaged and zombie-filled wasteland to find his hitherto presumed dead wife.

Release Date: April 26, 2019 (PS4), May 18, 2021 (PC)

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Metacritic Rating: 71/100 (PS4), 76/100 (PC)

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by 'machines' (robot-like creatures), Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy, a hunter and outcast, on her quest to unravel her past. Players can explore the beautifully crafted, scenic open world and take on a ton of side quests and missions.

Release Date: February 28, 2017 (PS4), August 7, 2020 (PC)

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Metacritic Rating: 89/100 (PS4), 84/100 (PC)

1) God of War (2018)

God of War 2018 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

'The' mythological masterpiece, God of War, finally arrived on PC after over 16 years and eight entries. The 2018's Norse entry in the series sees an older and wiser Kratos, living as a mortal in Midgard along with his son Atreus, with whom he sets out on a quest to scatter the ashes of his late wife from the highest peak in all of the realms.

Release Date: April 20, 2018 (PS4), January 14, 2022 (PC)

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Metacritic Rating: 94/100 (PS4), 93/100 (PC)

Honorable mention(s)

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Heavy Rain is an interactive action-adventure video game centered across the mystery of 'the origami killer,' who uses extended periods of rain to drown his victims.

The plot features four protagonists, and the player's decisions and actions during the game affect and change the narrative.

Release Date: February 24, 2010 (PS3), June 24, 2019 (PC)

Publisher: Quantic Dream

Metacritic Rating: 87/100 (PS3), 75/100 (PC)

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Predator Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer game set in remote jungles, which tasks the four elite operatives with completing certain tasks before the Predator finds and kills them.

Release Date: April 24, 2020

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Metacritic Rating: 62/100 (PC), 56/100 (PS4)

(NOTE: This listicle solely reflects the views of the author and is in no particular order)

