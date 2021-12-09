8 most critically acclaimed PlayStation games

PlayStation, in all its iterations, has been pretty synonymous with gaming over the last couple of decades.

PlayStation not only took the console 'crown' from Nintendo but is now into producing big-budget Hollywood films, all while making some of the absolute best games ever, through its first-party studios, like Naughty Dog.

PlayStation exclusives are regarded as some of the best games ever made, and multiple of them have gone on to win Game of the Year accolades, by media outlets and readers alike.

Below is a list of some of the most critically acclaimed PlayStation Games ever.

Top 8 PlayStation games that received high critical acclaim from gamers and critics alike

The Last Of Us Pt II won 311 Game of the Year Awards (Image via Wallpaper Access)

(Note: this list is in ascending order in regards to the total number of awards won)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of Patriot

Ghost of Tsushima

Red Dead Redemption

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Last of Us

God of War (2018)

The Last of Us Pt II

(NOTE: All PS4 games are backward compatible on the PS5. In places where PS5 is separately mentioned in the "Platforms" section, it means that those particular games have received an update/patch specifically for PS5 to boost their performance.)

8) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of Patriot

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of Patriot (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Hideo Kojima's 2008 masterpiece was the ultimate sendoff to one of the most beloved video game characters. With tight gameplay mechanics, engaging stories, and Oscar-worthy 'cinematic' cutscenes, MGS4 was and still is a gem of a game. This was also the last 'Metal Gear' game to be exclusively launched on a PlayStation console.

Platform(s): PlayStation 3

Release Date: Dec 2008

Developer: Konami

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

Game of the Year Awards: 39

7) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Wallpaper Access)

This stunningly gorgeous masterpiece, finally lets people get an open-world experience of feudal Japan. This was something gamers had been asking for ever since Assassin's Creed started exploring ancient and historically accurate places of the world.

In this iteration, players control the protagonist Jin Sakai, a samurai whose aim is to protect the Tsushima Island from the first Mongol invasion.

Platform(s): PS4, PS5

Release Date: July 2020

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Metacritic Rating: 88/100

Game of the Year Awards: 69

6) Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Although this is technically not a PlayStation exclusive, it's touted by many as one of the best PS3 games ever. This emotional, action-packed, tale of redemption is still (after 11 years) one of the best stories ever written in a video game. Its 2018 sequel, 'Red Dead Redemption II' is rated 96 on Metacritic, and went on to win 173 awards.

Platform(s): PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Release Date: May 2010

Developer: Rockstar Games

Metacritic Rating: 95/100

Game of the Year Awards: 111

5) Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The highest-rated Uncharted game on Metacritic, this gem, reels players in with a highly thrilling and edge-of-the-seat (quite literally) first scene The rest of the game follows up on it and keeps reeling players in further and further. By the end of the game, players come out having fallen in love with the characters.

Platform(s): PS3, PS4

Release Date: Oct 2009

Developer: Naughty Dog

Metacritic Rating: 96/100

Game of the Year Awards: 114

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Probably the last that fans will see of Nathan Drake, this game with its stunning graphics, brilliant action set pieces, memorable characters, and an epic story. It will stay in people's hearts forever as the ultimate sendoff to one of the most loved characters in video games.

Platform(s): PS4, PS5 (Upcoming)

Release Date: May 2016

Developer: Naughty Dog

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Game of the Year Awards: 188

3) The Last of Us

The Last Of Us (Image via Wallpaper Access)

A heart-wrenching story of love, loss, and survival, this game is an absolute masterpiece of an amazing storyline, and stellar voice and motion performance. It went on to win 257 awards, beating games like Grand Theft Auto V, Bioshock Infinite, and Tomb Raider.

Platform(s): PS3, PS4

Release Date: June 2013

Developer: Naughty Dog

Metacritic Rating: 95/100

Game of the Year Awards: 257

2) God of War (2018)

God of War (2018) (Image via Wallpaper Access)

'The' mythological masterpiece, "God of War", spanning 7 titles over 16 years, has been synonymous with the PlayStation console itself.

The 2018's Norse reboot of the series (which was also the first God of War to be released for the PlayStation 4) was met with high critical acclaim. It went on to win 260 Game of the Year accolades, beating the likes of Red Dead Redemption II (which is a masterpiece in its own right) and Insomniac's Spiderman.

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, PC

Release Date: Apr 2018

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

Game of the Year Awards: 260

1) The Last of Us Pt II

The Last Of Us Pt II (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The sequel to one of the most loved games ever, 2020's The Last of Us Pt. II was met with a lot of criticism upon its release due to the story-writing choices. However, given the unforgiving and cruel world of The Last of Us, the decision fits perfectly well.

With its photo-realistic graphics, amazing gameplay, stellar acting, and motion capture, this iteration went on to become the most awarded game ever with over 300 wins.

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: June 2020

Developer: Naughty Dog

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Game of the Year Awards: 311

While there are definitely many more games that have been released and will be released in the future, the above list features some of the best games that the industry, especially for PlayStation, has to offer.

(Note: This article reflects the author's views)

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan