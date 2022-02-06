SuperCell-owned online strategy game "Clash of Clans" is a multiplayer game in which players attack enemy bases with various army compositions. Many players consider it a mobile game. However, the truth is that it can also be played on a PC.

The PC version is much easier to set up than you might think, and it benefits players in various ways. It enables users to play games on a larger screen with higher frame rates and a variety of control settings.

How to play Clash of Clans on PC?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🥳 It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass!Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass! Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🐯 🎊 🥳 https://t.co/4gPNYrsP5X

If you're serious about CoC, you'll want to play on a large screen because it's much easier to make quick adjustments to your base with a few mouse clicks. In battles, instead of relying on your fingers, you may click on the locations where you want your troops to drop in with exact precision.

Not only that, BlueStacks' unique keymapping capabilities make fussy jobs a joy, and the multi-instance feature allows players to use multiple accounts at once.

Clash of Clans on PC is pretty easy to play and download. Follow the steps below to get started:

Step 1: Go to the official BlueStacks website and click on the "Download Clash of Clans on PC" option.

Step 2: This will start BlueStacks if you already have it installed. If that's the case, follow the instructions and move on to the next section.

Step 3: Sign in to your Google Play account after you've opened BlueStacks and click the "Install game" option.

Step 4: Play the game on PC and have fun!

Benefits of playing games on PC

Keymapping: This PC feature allows a player to save a lot of time by allowing them to map keys to specific actions in the game and perform the same activity using the keys.

This PC feature allows a player to save a lot of time by allowing them to map keys to specific actions in the game and perform the same activity using the keys. Multi-instance feature: One of the best features of playing games on PC is that players can play using multiple accounts at once.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, the bigger screen and mouse support helps players in multiple ways and makes playing games easier. To have the edge over other players, download and play CoC on PC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar