The God of War games have been synonymous with the PlayStation console, but the fourth entry of the series, God of War, will bring the franchise to PC.

The Norse outing of the mythological masterpiece received near-universal acclaim and praise from players and critics alike and is set to be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14.

The PC version will feature enhanced graphical fidelity and better performance, including enhanced SSR (screen-space reflections), high-resolution shadows, higher detailed assets, rendering resolution and frame rates. Those running Nvidia's RTX GPUs will enjoy higher framerates thanks to DLSS implementation.

With that in mind, we will be listing some of the best laptops to play God of War on release.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for gaming

1) CPU and GPU: God of War is a pretty demanding game. To maintain a decent frame rate, a current-generation CPU such as the Ryzen 5000 series or the i5/i7 11th Gen, along with an RTX 3050 (to use the DLSS feature) graphics card and at least 16 GB of RAM are ideal.

2) Refresh rate: For competitive multiplayer games, higher refresh rates, i.e., 120hz or above, are preferred. But for a narrative-driven game like God of War, a 60hz panel is more than enough.

3) Resolution: Going too high on the resolution will cost users some performance. Generally, 1080p is the sweet spot for a majority of titles, but if your laptop is equipped with 6 GB or more of VRAM (e.g., RTX 3060/2070 or similar), then 1440p might be a better choice.

4) Screen size: A bigger screen (16.1 inch or 17.3-inch) will be preferable as it would offer a better viewing experience and feel more immersive.

5) Cooling: Subpar cooling will thermal-throttle your laptop and deteriorate performance over time, and might even damage your device.

Some great laptops to play God of War

5) HP Victus 16

HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus 16 with its 16.1-inch screen, 144hz panel, and RTX 3050 is one of the best price-to-performance laptops.

It has a muted black exterior rather than a more gaming-centric design. With DLSS implementation, it is pretty much the lowest that players can spend to get a great experience in God of War.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Frame rate: Yet to be benchmarked for God of War

Get it here

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15

Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion 5, with its excellent cooling (dubbed Coolfront 3.0 by Lenovo), can handle long and strenuous gaming sessions with ease, without any thermal throttling or overheating.

Optimus, a battery-saving feature, is disabled by default (the monitor is directly connected to the RTX 3050ti GPU), making short work of most games including God of War. Also, the four-zone RGB keyboard is a bonus.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

Frame rate: Yet to be benchmarked for God of War

Get it here

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 (Image via Amazon)

With a red backlit keyboard upfront and a cool gamer-centric design on the back, the Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17, along with its massive 17.3-inch 144hz screen, is a perfect match for gamers who want a more immersive experience on the go.

Although the form factor might feel slightly bigger due to the 17.3" display, Acer did a fantastic job keeping the weight down to a mere 2.7 kgs.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.95 lbs (2.7kg)

Frame rate: Yet to be benchmarked for God of War

Get it here

2) MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Weighing in at a mere 1.7 kg, the MSI Stealth 15M, with its sleek and premium build, is the best thin-and-light gaming laptop one can get at this price point. With a gray finish, RGB keyboard, and hive-like vents above it, this one is a stunner.

It is pretty much the best option for on-the-go gamers as well as professionals who want something that can handle pretty much any game thrown at it while also fitting in smartly at a business meeting.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7kg)

Frame rate: Yet to be benchmarked for God of War

Get it here

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Acer)

The Predator series by Acer is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable lines of gaming laptops. Its latest iteration, the Predator Helios 300 with RTX GPUs and i5 11th Gen, builds on that legacy.

With a four-zone RGB keyboard on the front and the Predator logo on the back, this machine looks and feels like a premium gaming device worthy of the branding.

Along with its efficient cooling and durable build quality, this decked-out machine is pretty much the best you can get for your buck. And while you can go for the RTX 3080 version instead, the 3060 is more than enough to run God of War at 1080p.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

Frame rate: Yet to be benchmarked for God of War

Get it here

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by ascending order of price.

