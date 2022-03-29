"It's challenging to always be constantly open and transparent with fans": Halo Infinite developer states the reason behind Season Two silence

Halo Infinite has been experiencing a turbulent time based on its fan reception since its launch. The game's decision to keep the multiplayer free-to-play was a hit, and thousands joined the journey. Season One started with a lot of promises, and players enjoyed the new content coming along the way. However, the first crack appeared when Season Two was delayed. With the radio silence that has irritated fans, a developer associated with the game has explained its reasoning.

While Season One has been a success, its stretched nature wasn't well-received by many fans. Additionally, many players want 343 Industries to introduce the fan-favorite forge mode. Based on leaks and rumors, the forge mode and other additions are set to appear in Season Two. However, many players are reportedly miffed due to the lack of communication. They believe that some form of communication will help the players find some direction for the game's future.

Halo Infinite developer explains the reason for silence over Season Two

Games facing delays due to various reasons aren't uncommon. 343 Industries had to push back the Season Two's start, and the decision was announced early. However, fans haven't liked the lack of communication from the developers' end.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Halo Vet and Head of Creative Joseph Staten explained the lack of transparency on their part. The main topic was why Halo Infinite had missed the initial release date, which would have seen the game being released with Xbox's next-gen consoles.

Mint Blitz @MintBlitz After reading comments, it’s going to be a long two months until Season 2 of Halo Infinite. After reading comments, it’s going to be a long two months until Season 2 of Halo Infinite.

The associated difficulties and uncertainties related to game development are the prime reason why there has been silence. Staten stated that as excited as they're to inform players about Season Two, they have to be careful about exposing fans to the complications of game development. He said:

"It's challenging to always be constantly open and transparent with fans, because, we don't want to expose them to the uncertainty and sometimes the churn that happens on any game development process."

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Halo Infinite fans in their wait for Season Two. Staten has confirmed that they will soon have exciting news about Season Two. Although he hasn't confirmed it, there is a strong possibility of the release dates being revealed.

"The decision we're making though, and I believe this is the right one even though it's hard some days, is to make sure that when we talk to our fans, that they can rely on what we say. Fans are really soon going to be exposed to some really cool stuff that we've got going on for season 2."

While the dates haven't been confirmed, Season One is likely to continue till the middle of May. If Season Two begins immediately, then mid-May is the date for commencement. It will be interesting to see what new additions and modes 343 Industries introduces for the players.

