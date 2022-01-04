What is the release date of Halo Infinite Season 2?

Players in Halo Infinite are already looking forward to a Season 2 release within the multiplayer aspect of the game. Like any other live service multiplayer game, new seasons bring new content and additional features much of the time, such as a potential co-op mode for the campaign.

However, considering that Halo Infinite is still in need of some updates to improve the bugs within the game, Season 2 was pushed back further than expected. The original expectation for Halo Infinite was a three-month cycle each season, but Season 2 is expected well into Spring of 2022 as content gets sorted out.

When does Season 2 release for Halo Infinite?

While an exact date can't yet be given for Season 2 of Halo Infinite, players can still mark their calendars for Spring of 2022. More specifically, May of 2022 is the official start of Season 2 in Halo Infinite. There is already a timer on the current Battle Pass that gives players a countdown to when the next season of content begins.

Of course, there is always the chance that 343 Industries will change the date of Season 2 in Halo Infinite. The game itself has been delayed a few times, and Season 1 was already stretched to a six-month duration, which effectively took up two entire seasons' worth of time.

In the best event for Halo fans, May will arrive and the new season will bring co-op and a new Battle Pass without hiccups. Afterwards, the plan will likely revert back to a three-month schedule for Seasons.

This sentiment would stay in line with the Forge release, which is slated for Season 3, or 9 months after the official release of Halo Infinite. All of the new features brought to Halo Infinite in multiplayer will be free, but each season's Battle Pass must be purchased.

How will the Battle Pass work in Halo Infinite Season 2?

Battle Passes can be saved in Halo Infinite (Image via Microsoft)

Any player that didn't finish the Season 1 Battle Pass in Halo Infinite will have nothing to worry about. 343 Industries has already confirmed that players will be able to continue leveling their Battle Passes as long as they are purchased, even in the new season.

The Battle Pass has been a large point of contention for the playerbase, and there have been plenty of changes to how XP is earned for the rewards. So, it's possible that tiers and challenges will be altered as the Season 2 pass arrives in Halo Infinite.

