5 biggest games confirmed for Game Pass at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox Game Pass fans are rejoicing as some of the biggest and most anticipated games are coming to the subscription. From some of the highly awaited Triple-A games to intriguing new indie titles, the Xbox Game Pass will get a host of new and exciting games for players to enjoy.

Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda and its parent company Zenimax, users have wondered what new experiences Bethesda's many talented studios would bring to the table on the new Xbox Series consoles. Xbox has also been busy acquiring many third-party development studios to create new and unique experiences for its gamers.

A lot has been answered with the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase. With new first-party titles, exclusive third-party games, and new gameplay trailers for some of the most anticipated offerings, there was a lot to see at the event.

Best of all, most games shown at the event are coming straight to Xbox's fabulous Game Pass for both its consoles and PCs.

The Game Pass has been a boon for Xbox console and PC gamers. Paying a nominal monthly fee gives them access to an entire back catalog of games, with some new titles coming to the service from day one, including first-party Xbox titles.

Xbox Game Pass ready to mint with addition of these prominent games

1) Starfield

Bethesda Softwork's highly awaited role-playing space adventure Starfield finally got revealed with a lengthy gameplay overview and Todd Howard's sweet narration explaining the game's intricate systems.

Players have been skeptical about Starfield and anything Bethesda was making, all due to the disaster that was Fallout 76. But to everyone's surprise, Starfield was a spectacle to behold.

The overhauled graphics engine truly displayed the time and dedication the developers put in to improving the old Creation Engine. Starfield's visual fidelity is genuinely 'next-gen,' with an improved lighting engine that brings the world and characters to life with jaw-dropping detail.

The title is not compromised in terms of the signature Bethesda approach to user freedom. According to Howard, it has thousands of fully explorable planets that gamers can access anytime using their fully customizable spaceships.

The game also has one of the most detailed character creators in role-playing game history, with a lot of freedom for players to create a personalized avatar.

Starfield also gives them full autonomy on how they want to proceed with its narrative. It's everything users have been asking for since the game's announcement.

Best of all, Starfield is coming to Game Pass from day one, letting gamers with an active subscription play the highly anticipated role-playing title right at launch in 2023.

2) Redfall

Arkane Studios is the undisputed master of creating immersive simulation games, worlds where players have full agency over the gameplay, narrative, and how they approach both aspects. The Dishonored series and Prey are the developer's highlights.

Redfall is their next venture into a new action-focused co-op adventure but in the vein of Arkane's previous works. It is described as a story-driven action shooter.

Redfall is being developed by Arkane Studios Austin, who previously developed Prey, possibly one of the best immersive sims since the original System Shock.

Redfall has a colorful tone, akin to Arkane Studios Lyon's Deathloop, but with the same signature gameplay and level design as Arkane. It allows users to take on the role of one of the four playable protagonists, with powers and abilities ranging from scientific and grounded to full-on mystical.

Redfall can be played solo or with three other gamers in co-op. Its story is set on the titular Redfall Island, where, for some unforeseen reason, Vampires have taken.

The Vampiric Invasion has cut Redfall off from the outside world, leaving the heroes on their own to fend for themselves. Individuals can fight these otherworldly threats with either their customizable weapons or supernatural abilities to try and take back Redfall from the bloodthirsty menace.

And being an Xbox console exclusive, Redfall is coming to Game Pass right from day one.

3) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight is undoubtedly one of the most beloved indie titles of the last decade. The game gained a cult following with its challenging yet rewarding gameplay loop.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 classic that fans were clamoring to get some information on. With the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, players finally got to see the game in action.

The fluidity and platforming have been significantly ramped up from the original, with the title also looking much faster-paced. The game also sees the return of the permadeath mode, this time called the 'Silk Soul mode,' which, according to the developers, will feature more differences from the base game than the original game's permadeath mode.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is getting a day one release on the Game Pass for both Xbox consoles and PC.

4) ARK 2

ARK Survival Evolved is one of the most underrated survival games in modern gaming. Yes, it is riddled with numerous bugs that can even put Skyrim to shame, but the title's unique settings and survival gameplay is something not replicated anywhere.

ARK's selling point is 'dinosaurs' and how users can tame these hulking beasts to suit their survival needs. The game also features a robust survival gameplay system where individuals must manage various factors to stay alive, including hunger, stamina, thirst, carrying capacity, and the like.

ARK 2 is everything ARK Survival Evolved did right with even more added mechanics like a robust story with actors like Vin Diesel and Auli'i Cravalho lending their voices and likenesses to the game's characters. It will also sport an improved combat system inspired by the 'souls-like' genre.

The game is built using the Unreal Engine 5, giving it unprecedented visual fidelity. It will also feature a near-photorealistic day-night cycle, with real-time ambient lighting and shadows.

That's not all, as gamers will be able to play the title right upon launch via their Game Pass subscription. It is playable on day one at Game Pass and features Vin Diesel riding dinosaurs. What more can anyone ask for?

5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Xbox acquiring a lot of third-party talent was a talking point back in 2018. Most of these obtained studios were western development studios. Only recently, Xbox shared its interest in Japanese games and their development studios.

Although Xbox is a staple of the western market, the Japanese market has recently shown a surge in interest in its consoles, primarily due to the fantastic Game Pass.

This has led to Xbox finally adding a few Japanese development teams to their exclusive catalog, with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo among them. Their most recently announced action title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, was a surprise for most players attending or watching the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The title boasts an eerily similar tone to that of the Nioh games. The developers have confirmed that its setting is based on Chinese history, with elements of fantasy mixed in (same as what Nioh did with Japanese history). The offering will feature a combat system inspired by Chinese martial arts.

It marks the long-awaited arrival of exclusive Japanese titles on the Xbox platform. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be playable on the Game Pass from day one at no additional cost to users.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

