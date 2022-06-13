"Who are the clowns now": Hollow Knight Silksong fans are finally happy with game showcase and potential release dates

The prayers of all Hollow Knight Silksong fans have finally come to fruition, as, after several misses, the game has finally been announced at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. Fans had expected to see information about the game's development in several instances, but to no avail.

With their wait finally over, fans are ecstatic about the upcoming game.

Originally announced as a DLC for the first game, Hollow Knight Silksong culminated in a full-blown title. Unfortunately, despite the announcement taking place quite some time ago, there has been a lot of silence from Team Cherry.

This has caused major disappointment to fans in the past, but things have changed for the better.

Fans are happy as Hollow Knight Silksong finally makes a major showcase

Hollow Knight Silksong has been in the making for a long time, so it is understandable why so many fans are frustrated. Despite yesterday's showcase, there has been no confirmation as to when the game will potentially release.

However, all the games showcased are potentially set to arrive in the next 12 months. So while a final date is yet known, fans are hopeful that Hollow Knight Silksong will release in a similar timeframe.

For some, the entire announcement has been like a dream.

One Reddit user referred to those people who alluded to the fact that Silksong will not be present at the showcase, asking them to honor the claims they made.

Another commentator believes that others were just being overtly pessimistic. They believe that the development of Hollow Knight Silksong would have been far too much for Team Cherry to cancel the project.

While some are saddened by the lack of a release date, they feel that the gameplay footage that was shown feels fantastic.

One fan believes that the lack of a confirmed release date is pretty much expected, and hopefully there will not be any more delays.

The gameplay reveal of Hollow Knight Sliksong could not have come at a better time and for one fan, it is the best birthday gift.

Another fan could not believe their bad luck, as the showcase they decided to skip held information about the game.

It now remains to be seen when the final date of release for the game will be announced. For the time being, fans are quite happy with what has been shown and are optimistic about what will come in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far