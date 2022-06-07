Could Hollow Knight: Silksong be present at the Summer Game Fest? Team Cherry executive teases fans with cryptic tweet

While Hollow Knight: Silksong's developer Team Cherry has remained silent about the game's development, there has been a recent teaser. This could indicate that fans will finally be able to get a glimpse of the platformer during the upcoming Summer Game Fest after many misses.

Fans have been asking for Hollow Knight: Silksong for a long time, but to no avail. The game was originally announced as a DLC some time ago, but its development has changed since then. Being a sequel to the first game, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them.

June seems to be a hot month in the world of video games. While there hasn't been a major release in the summer month, there are many scheduled shows ready to showcase what the future holds.

With no E3 this year, Summer Game Fest will look to fill a part of the void. The upcoming event already has more than 30 publishers ready to show what kind of projects they've been working on. While Team Cherry isn't listed among those, a recent Twitter conversation could signal what's to come.

Hollow Knight: Silksong could make a surprise entry in the Summer Game Fest

As the day of the event comes closer, organizer and host Geoff Keighley has been building up the hype. He has already informed fans about what's to come via tweet, with one such being made on June 6.

In the tweet, Keighley exclaimed that there's no greater feeling than a video game premiere arriving in his inbox. While Keighley's tweet might have been in the general sense, a reply by Matthew Griffin has now opened a can of speculation. Griffin gave his approval to tease via his response.

It's quite interesting, given that Matthew Griffin has handled marketing for Hollow Knight: Silksong. It's quite curious why he responded to that particular tweet and not the others made by Keighley.

Hollow Knight: Silksong being present won't be that big of a surprise. Keighley has already informed that the Summer Game Fest will mostly consist of games that have already been announced. Hollow Knight: Silksong will indeed fit the bill.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



Tune in next Thursday, June 9 for the world premiere announcement of the first game from @frost_giant Studios, a team of veteran developers. One of the things I love is giving new teams a platform to reveal brand-new worlds to you at #SummerGameFest Tune in next Thursday, June 9 for the world premiere announcement of the first game from @frost_giant Studios, a team of veteran developers. One of the things I love is giving new teams a platform to reveal brand-new worlds to you at #SummerGameFestTune in next Thursday, June 9 for the world premiere announcement of the first game from @frost_giant Studios, a team of veteran developers. https://t.co/LdQHnD037T

As for the premieres, many games have already done that previously. This leaves room for few titles that have been announced but are yet to showcase the first big video. This makes the latest development quite interesting.

It could all be much ado about nothing, as Griffin might have been commenting in general. However, Hollow Knight: Silksong has stayed aloof from the eyes of the fans. Summer Game Fest will be the perfect platform for Team Cherry to showcase just what kind of work they have been doing for the sequel.

