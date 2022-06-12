Hollow Knight: Silksong finally makes an appearance at Xbox Bethesda Showcase, will release by June 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been all but illusory in the last year and a half. As fans clamored for the sequel from Team Cherry, they were met with silence.

Every video game showcase event in the last one and a half years saw stream chats filled with fans yearning to see Silksong - if not an announcement of release date, at least an assurance that the final phase of development is coming along.

However, the time is now and the wait is over. A trailer of Hollow Knight: Silksong finally aired at the stage of Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Creator Experience, later revealed that all games that were showcased will release in a year from now, which means Hollow Knight: Silksong will probably be out by June 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will come to Xbox and PC Game Pass on Day One

Silksong was first announced in February 2019 as the sequel to Hollow Knight, an acclaimed indie Metroidvania set in a sentient bug kingdom. This time, the protagonist is Hornet, an enemy-turned-ally from the original game. Silksong has a new world to explore, new enemies to battle, and a new orchestral score.

Ever since Edge Magazine featured Silksong in December 2020, there has been no official communication about the game in the last year and a half.

After a long time of near-silence, Team Cherry has emerged from the depths of the bug-world to deliver a new Silksong trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. They revealed that it is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass at launch.

The new trailer showcases the game’s protagonist, Hornet, in action. The trailer ran a few meaningful words amidst the action-filled gameplay: Hunt, Survive, Vanquish. This has been the general gameplay loop of the original as well.

Exploration, too, played an instrumental role in the Hollow Knight experience. The various regions of Hallownest were a sight to behold, especially combined with their unique music tracks.

Silksong will hopefully recreate the magic of the original. As has been stated earlier by the developers at Team Cherry, they were working mostly on the DLC areas of Silksong after completing the base game.

Not that they would sell the extra content as DLC, but they just wanted to pack all the content in one package and launch with everything served to the player at once. The original saw subsequent DLC releases after the main game, but all of them were free.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated for release on Xbox and PC by June 2023.

