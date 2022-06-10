Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase - Date, time for all regions, where to watch, and more

As the Summer Games Fest rolls on, one of the big upcoming presentations is the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. Scheduled to air on June 12, 2022, it will feature a wide variety of games and will include more than just first party titles. The company will likely be showing off some incredible third-party games as well, and may also include games for the Game Pass for both console and PC.

Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase coming soon to multiple platforms

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the highly anticipated event will begin. During the event, fans can expect a plethora of games to be revealed and discussed, although no official titles have been provided as of writing this article.

Starting time for the Showcase

10.00 am PT

01.00 pm ET

06.00 pm GMT

12.00 pm CT

10.30 pm IST

02.00 am JST (June 13)

03.00 am AEST (June 13)

Furthermore, the Showcase will be featured on many different platforms, so, no matter where people take in their media, there will be an option for them. Additionally, this year also marks the first time the Showcase will be aired live on TikTok, in addition to various other platforms.

Platforms to watch the Showcase

Although TikTok was confirmed, the official blog post did not give any specific link or account to follow on TikTok to tune in. Viewers will also be able to watch it on Steam, Bilibili in China, and a variety of other media outlets.

The developers also made it clear that the show will be streamed in 1080p, 60fps. For those who want to see things in 4k/60fps, they have recommended watching the rebroadcast that will air later on the company's YouTube channel. That way, fans can see the upcoming games in their full, gorgeous, 4k glory.

In addition to the original stream on June 12, 2022, there will be a second, extended stream on the same platforms on June 14, 2022, at 10.00 am PT. This extended stream will have a deeper look at the games featured in the Showcase and will feature discussions with some of the games' creators. This extended Showcase is expected to be 90 minutes in duration.

While no games have been confirmed as of yet, it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to hear more news about Halo Infinite. The campaign co-op beta is expected to arrive soon, so it would be great to hear what is in store for Halo fans in the future. Furthermore, there are a number of exciting IPs owned by Bethesda that could show up. Forza Motorsport, Fable, and The Elder Scrolls are just a few major franchises that stand a chance of appearing in this upcoming broadcast.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long. The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase will air on June 12, 2022, across a wide assortment of streaming platforms, with an extended version after two days.

