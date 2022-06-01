5 game franchises that need to make a comeback at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

The gaming industry is brutal. Xbox and Microsoft have tried to make their presence known by putting out quality titles that have excited fans and gamers alike.

There has been a subtle shift in the balance of the “console wars,” and Xbox seems to have finally gotten back the pedigree that defined them in the early 2000s. The games released in the past couple of years prove this fact exceptionally well, and they are indeed giving Sony a run for their money.

Making a popular video game franchise is hard work. Getting fans aboard is hard enough but keeping them there is harder still. Most popular series’ from the early days of the Xbox have gone through lots of changes.

From switching developers to being outright shut down, this list looks at some popular video game franchises that would be a surprise if they made a comeback at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

Five game franchises ready to return at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

1) Killer Instinct

In the world of fighting games, gamers have a ton of options. There are classics like Street Fighter and Tekken, and then there are the new-age fighters in Guilty Gear and Injustice. However, this entry is as old as the classics themselves.

The Killer Instinct franchise has been around since the days of the arcade cabinet, and it has captured fans’ hearts since. The series was ported to every relevant console, and the last time it hit the shelves was in 2013.

Killer Instinct is a fighting game similar to Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter but brings its own uniqueness to the table. Legendary video game developer Rareware developed it, and the franchise has been well received, with users appreciating the much-needed break from the classic fighters.

Killer Instinct has been a defunct franchise for over a decade now. There has been no talk from Xbox that the series will ever be revived. It was a good fighting game series, but Rareware is working on other projects, and if it somehow appears at the Bethesda showcase, fans will be over the moon.

2) Conker

The legendary Rare has released some of the most classic games available, and they have always delivered when it comes to providing a fun experience. The company has always had a good eye for making tiles, and its library is no joke.

The offerings that put Rare on that pedestal deserve the praise they receive. Conker is a simple platformer that has become a cult classic over time. The game has been praised for its simple and wacky design, suitable for the younger audience that Rare was targeting.

Conker can be seen as the product of the nineties, and with Mario being the premier platforming game, there was stiff competition. The title was criticized for its overtly edgy tones, but Rare was trying to set itself apart from the time’s forerunners.

Conker series has been dead in the water for quite some time, and there have been no calls to revive the franchise. With the second defunct Rare franchise on the list, distraught fans will be delighted if they see Conker return to their TV screens via the Xbox Showcase.

3) Banjo Kazooie

Rare has become a mainstay on this list. They have made such classic titles for the old generation of consoles that there is a lot of nostalgia attached to the developer.

When Xbox bought Rare, fans were excited to see what they would get next. The latter has deep pockets, and with enough funding, all of Rare’s projects could be brought to the next generation.

Rare has been working on a ton of new and old projects. They have announced some new titles and kept their live-service game, Sea of Thieves, incredibly fun.

The number of projects Rare has been working on can only be seen as a good thing, as Xbox seems to be giving them a lot of creative freedom. Their upcoming game, Everwild, seems promising, and fans are excited to get more information.

The Banjo series is one of the best 3D platformers ever created. The artistic design choice complements the light-hearted nature of the game very well. Banjo and Kazooie are a dream team, and the kids of that era were taken aback by the wonderful world that they inhabited.

Banjo Kazooie received a spiritual successor in Yooka-Laylee but has never been able to capture the essence of the original. The game series is due for a comeback, and Xbox holds all the cards in this deal.

4) Alan Wake

Alan Wake was described as a horror movie disguised as a game. This did not detract from the gaming experience as it was critically acclaimed in its narrative and gameplay design.

Alan Wake was made by Remedy Entertainment and has been the benchmark for making a psychological horror experience. The title was well designed for its time, and its emphasis on the story gave it lots of depth.

Alan Wake follows the titular character’s story as he goes through a series of unfortunate and horrific events that intrigue players. The game’s narrative edges them on to discover the secrets and mysteries, which don’t feel forced. It is very well designed, and this proved to be as the title was remastered for next-gen consoles.

Alan Wake is a linear story and seems like it has found its own end, but there has been some call for reviving the game and making it into a proper franchise. Xbox and Microsoft have Remedy Entertainment and could theoretically put this plan into motion.

Only time will tell if there are any plans for Alan Wake in the future.

5) Fallout

Bethesda Games have been at the forefront of the RPG genre for quite some time now. Groundbreaking titles like the Elder Scrolls and Fallout have entered the video game hall of fame.

These titles were known for their incredible attention to detail, and the work put in by Bethesda has been phenomenal. The organization had gold on its hands with the Fallout series, and fans have backed anything they do ever since.

Fallout 76 is one of the most underhanded and dubious titles pushed to gamers in history. The game is horribly broken, filled with questionable practices, and is literally unplayable.

There is no Fallout fan out there who has any love for this butchering of the Fallout games, and Bethesda is to blame. Fans might not have forgotten this travesty, but they still hold Bethesda to high standards.

The Fallout games do need a revival. The goodwill built up was shoved out the window with Fallout 76, and there hasn’t been any announcement of a new Fallout game since.

There has been a public outcry for a proper revival of the Fallout titles, and fans will take any form of vindication from Bethesda. The Xbox Games Showcase can be an excellent time to show off any footage of a new Fallout offering.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

