5 games highly likely to be showcased at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase (and 5 that would be great surprise)

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase is one of the premier events on the gaming calendar. Fans have been waiting to see what is in store for them, and they have usually tuned in with record numbers to support their favorite developers.

It is crucial for followers and the developers as it allows them to get a sneak peek at titles and reignite the hype train. These events reaffirm shareholders and could also bring in some much-needed funding.

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase will be streaming live on June 12. There are tons of speculation and leaks about the roster of games that will be showcased and teased. This article lists some titles that have excited fans since their announcement and are almost guaranteed to be seen.

A small disclaimer to readers: The entries on this list have not been verified and are purely speculative.

Five games with high chances of being showcased at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

1) Forza Motorsport 8

The Forza series is one of Xbox's biggest IPs. They have always strived to make it true to arcade racing, and they have been responsible for providing Xbox gamers with unique racing experiences.

With the release of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games proved their pedigree with immense attention to detail in a fantastic open-world racing title.

The Forza Motorsport franchise has been a sibling to the Horizon games, and the developers have focused more on the sim racing side of things. These titles were praised for focusing on technicalities, and fans have waited since 2017 for a new Motorsport offering.

Any gameplay footage for Forza Motorsport 8 will send them spiraling, and Xbox holds all the cards here.

2) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

This next entry is almost surely going to be shown at the Xbox Games Showcase. Ninja Theory had hit a gold mine with the first Hellblade game thanks to their unique approach to game design and narrative style. The title was incredibly bold as it blurred the line between player and character exceptionally well.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was slated to release this year, but fans and gamers have waited for another teaser for a while. This game has been talked about since it was announced, and Xbox will and should capitalize on the hype train by putting it on its roster.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to be Ninja Theory's most significant accomplishment, but only time will tell if it can live up to the hype.

3) Wolfenstein Untitled Sequel

When Bethesda Softworks first announced a sequel to The New Colossus, fans went wild at the prospect of one of their favorite shooters getting another chapter. Shooting fascists has never been so fun, and the Wolfenstein games have been a timeless classic.

The series has tied real-world events with comical elements that add a ton of flavor to the playthrough. As Bethesda Softworks stated, the new game has been in the works for a while, but there is no guarantee that it will be shown at the Xbox Game Showcase.

Fans can hope they will see footage from one of their all-time favorite shooters, but only time will tell if the game is actually in development.

4) Fable 4

Playground Games has made a name for itself with the Forza series, and now, it will attempt to bring back a beloved franchise to a new generation of consoles.

Fable 4 was teased by showing off a cinematic trailer that looked promising. However, cinematics can only carry the hype so far, and the pressure is on to see what the company has been developing.

The game will run on their proprietary ForzaTech engine, and judging by the single trailer alone, it does look incredibly well rendered. The latest offering does not yet have a release date, but the gameplay is slated to be shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase.

This is entirely speculative as no news has been provided about the roster. Fans will be looking forward to seeing one of their favorite franchises, and Playground Games looks to be headed in the right direction.

5) Starfield

Starfield has been much hyped (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield has been officially delayed until next year. This should not come as a surprise or even be an issue as delays are not particularly bad.

A title released in an unfinished state can result in catastrophic consequences. AAA gaming is a risky prospect for any video game developer as the overwhelming hype can fall flat on its head.

Starfield being delayed is no reason it won't be shown at Xbox Games Showcase this year. Bethesda is a giant in the industry, and fans are overly hyped about this game.

Early footage and promotional images have done enough to bring people aboard the train, and all Bethesda has to do now is deliver.

Five titles sure to surprise at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

1) Banjo Kazooie Reboot/Remaster

One of the best 3D platformers ever made for a gaming console, Banjo Kazooie was whimsical, wacky, and extremely fun. The game embraced its cartoonish style with confidence, and it has forever sunk into fans' hearts.

It was made by Rareware, now under the umbrella of Microsoft. There has been a public outcry to remake the title for the modern age, but so far, the developer has no plans of making Banjo Kazooie.

Fans would love to see how this game would look on next-gen tech, and Rareware does have a duty to them. All it has to do is show off anything Banjo-related, and it would send followers wild.

2) Project Midnight

Compulsion Games has teased that it is working on a new IP that seems promising. With the hype train building up, the developers have to give fans something to look forward to rather than speculation.

The company was known for We Happy Few, a survival horror title that was well designed. The new IP it has been working on seems to take a gothic turn, an idea it has embraced. Hence, the organization is attempting an ARPG with some surprising elements.

Gamers will be excited to see any footage from the developer, and the Xbox Games Showcase seems to be a good opportunity for Compulsion Games.

3) Perfect Dark

A reboot that has excited fans ever since it was announced, the Perfect Dark reboot is coming to the next generation, which is fantastic news for everyone. The Perfect Dark games were incredibly bold, and Rareware jumped on the GoldenEye hype train to deliver a solid FPS experience.

The original title was praised for its visuals, artistic style, and level design. This was unprecedented for the time, and Rare delivered a cult-classic hit.

Not much is known about the reboot, but Rareware has little to do with development. The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics are developing the game, and it is the first title they will put out.

Marketing was not a problem for such a classic game. There will be many calls for Microsoft to show what Initiative and Crystal Dynamics have been working on, but this is all speculation as of this moment.

4) Fallout 5

The Fallout series redefined the post-apocalyptic genre by creating some incredible stories, and the gameplay was not too shabby either. The developer has periodically improved on providing ARPG experiences that have been critically acclaimed.

The only downward spiral the Fallout series has faced is the release of Fallout 76, a spectacular debacle.

Bethesda has not outright stated anything about a new single-player Fallout game, and it seems that they have their hands full with Starfield and Redfall. These titles look extremely promising, but fans will always remember Fallout fondly.

It has been eight years since the last Fallout experience, and they will surely be excited to get something to see at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase to quench their Nuka-Cola thirst.

5) The Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda games are some of the most polarizing in the industry.

On the one hand, they seem to break all boundaries of the pre-conceived notion of what a game can be. On the other, they are riddled with bugs and feel like they were extremely rushed.

Skyrim had huge game-breaking problems, but all these issues were brushed aside by the world's atmosphere.

The Elder Scrolls series has been iconic for a long time. Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim were excellent RPG games with incredible stories. There has been little to no talk about the next Elder Scrolls title, though, with Todd Howard showing off a teaser back in 2018.

The trailer had little to no info about the title, and as Skyrim gets endless remasters, only time will tell if The Elder Scrolls VI isn't just a pipe dream, and fans will get something to hold on to at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

