When can fans expect to see Starfield gameplay?

Starfield was recently announced to be delayed to 2023 from its earlier release date of November 11, 2022. Along with Redfall from Arkane Austin, the upcoming sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studios apparently needs more time to be launch-ready.

Bethesda @bethesda An update on Redfall and Starfield.

Release delays are not at all uncommon in the game development industry in today’s day and age. Given the huge scale and scope associated with Starfield, it makes sense that Bethesda feels the team needs more time to actualize the full potential of its first new IP (Intellectual Property) in 25 years.

Bethesda has been at the forefront of game development when it comes to creating expansive and immersive worlds. From the medieval, high-fantasy-like The Elder Scrolls games to a post-apocalyptic America from the Fallout titles, Bethesda has been consistently successful in terms of world-building.

Naturally, fans are excited to witness what the folks at Bethesda have in store for their first foray into the outer space sci-fi theme.

When to expect Starfield’s gameplay reveal

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is all set to be hosted on June 12. It was certain that fans would get to witness the much-awaited gameplay reveal of Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG at the event. However, this event was announced prior to the announcement of the delays in Starfield and Redfall’s release.

In the official post announcing the delay, this was mentioned:

“We can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon.”

This most likely confirms the gameplay reveal of Starfield during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Although the release has been pushed to next year, fans can at least rejoice at the fact that some gameplay footage for the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG will finally be showcased in a little less than a month.

Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12:

Back at E3 2018, the game was announced as Bethesda Game Studios' next major game after Skyrim and Fallout 4. The title is not only Bethesda's first new IP in a very long time, but it is also being built on a new version of the Creation Engine, generating a lot of hype for the studio’s upcoming venture.

What to expect from Starfield’s gameplay reveal

At this point, information about the upcoming RPG has been scarce, especially when it comes to the gameplay side of things. While fans have a general idea about the premise of the game through some concept art, leaked gameplay images, and a CGI trailer, there has been no concrete reveal about what Starfield's gameplay would look like.

There is a strong assumption that Bethesda will not delve too far from the tried and tested gameplay formula of Skyrim and Fallout 4, but that's still conjecture. It is still up to Bethesda whether they are going to try something completely new with their new IP.

The presence of manual space flight in the game, according to a reliable leak, is likely to attract spacefaring enthusiasts. Moreover, character creation is supposed to be quite deep and meaningful - catering to more roleplaying options.

The gameplay reveal will also hopefully bring forward some of the cities and factions of the sci-fi world, part of which has been seen with the aid of concept arts.

