Why Starfield is the most anticipated game of 2022

Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield is set to be released on November 11 this year. Fans have been long-awaiting for this brand new IP from the makers of the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games.

Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, goes back to their roots in offering players an epic single-player role-playing experience. According to studio boss Todd Howard, the game will take players on an epic journey of "hope and humanity" that he alluded to as "Skyrim in space".

Courtesy of the gradual flow of teaser trailers, lore tidbits, and concept art, fans are starting to get a good idea of what Starfield will be all about. With more in-depth trailers hopefully coming soon from Bethesda, the sci-fi RPG has quickly ramped up to become the most anticipated game of 2022.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

The expectation from Starfield is huge, but can Bethesda deliver?

Starfield is being developed on Creation Engine 2, which is the successor to the original that powered the likes of Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

As Todd Howard mentioned, they set out to achieve something with their new game that had been unattainable before with the previous generation of hardware.

The revamped engine can go a long way in making a believable and detailed game world. The concept art of cities like New Atlantis almost certainly indicates that densely populated cities will be a reality in Starfield.

Bethesda has seemed to progress a long way on the character creation and backstory topic. Howard mentioned in a Reddit AMA a few months back that players will be able to choose their characters’ background, skills, pronouns (he/she/they), etc., and the game features “all the relevant dialog to support that choice.”

Although Starfield is set in 2310, Bethesda has taken a much-grounded approach regarding the setting. To gain inspiration and insight into the workings of the new game, Howard visited Musk's SpaceX facility. Even though the ship in the trailer boasts a futuristic appearance, it has recognizable technology.

Multiple factions of the game will play an instrumental role in the story of the game. United Colonies and Freestar Collectives are the main players in the power struggle surrounding the Settled Systems.

However, players will also encounter the likes of Ecliptic mercenaries, Crimson Fleet pirates, aggressive spacers, and even House Va'Ruun's rabid religious fanatics throughout the game's story.

Like every Bethesda RPG, the brand new IP will also have exploration as the main driving factor. As Constellation members, players will traverse various worlds with different themes and surroundings. From the team that brought Skyrim to the world, Bethesda claims their upcoming game will have unprecedented freedom.

Overall, the epic space opera is the most anticipated game yet to come out in 2022, at least from an RPG fan’s perspective.

