Starfield will have manual space flight, an overabundance of content, and more, according to reliable leaks

Yesterday’s rumors regarding Starfield have brought forward a lot of new information about Bethesda’s brand new sci-fi RPG. The latest leaks by an ex-Bethesda developer have been confirmed by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier. These leaks have sparked a conversation among fans hyped for Bethesda’s new title.

Aside from a few trailers and other videos, official information on Starfield has been few and far between. Naturally, there are a lot of expectations from Bethesda’s latest foray into the sci-fi RPG genre.

Rodimus J @rodimus_j I know I'm in the minority, but I'm loving this slow build up towards Starfield. Like the layers being peeled back slowly to reveal a masterpiece.



Dubbed “Skyrim in space” by Bethesda, Starfield is poised to take the whole world by storm once it releases on November 11 later this year. Todd Howard and his team are all focused on delivering a story-rich exploration-based single-player experience that will stand beside the likes of Skyrim as a cultural landmark, if not surpass it. The idea is not as outlandish as it seems from the latest leaks.

Starfield will feature a barrage of meaningful content along with manual space flight

The latest slew of details came from Resetera user Hevy008, a verified Character Artist, who claimed to have finished working at Bethesda Game Studios last week. Nullifying SKULLZI’s claims about Elder Scrolls VI and Bethesda, the character artist delved into a lot of details not only about Starfield but also about what it is like to work at Bethesda.

According to Hevy008, the new Bethesda title stands out from a graphical perspective, especially lighting-wise, although it is not as jaw-dropping as the upcoming PS5 title, Horizon Forbidden West. They also expressed their discontent with Creative Engine 2 but clarified that their comments were about usability for developers.

Mentioning that Flying is "terrible [at the moment]," he confirmed manual space flight to be a feature in Starfield. It only makes sense that in a game “made for wanderers,” players will get to navigate their own ship in outer space.

Despite these issues, there is nothing short of optimism in the words of the former Bethesda developer. He pointed at “the overabundance of content” the game will have to offer. The content is so much so that Bethesda might have to “cut what they need to” in order to release the game on time.

While all rumors not yet confirmed by the official channels are to be taken with a pinch of salt, Jason Schreier's confirmation of Hevy008’s identity as an ex-Bethesda developer adds a lot of credibility to the leaks.

According to many industry insiders, there will be substantial information and gameplay videos coming from Bethesda around the time of this year's Summer Game Fest.

According to Hevy008, a beta version of Starfield will also be playable around the same time. That will surely paint an even better picture of the game. Bethesda is gearing up to launch the game later this year on November 11, for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

