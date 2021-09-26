5 games to try out if you loved Arkane’s Deathloop

The recently released Deathloop is already turning heads as another immersive sim masterpiece by Arkane Studios.

From Dishonored to Prey, the Xbox studio (previously Bethesda) is known for immersive stealth action games with a multi-layered narrative integrated into the gameplay.

Deathloop builds upon Arkane's unique signature and delivers a solid game-of-the-year contender.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Best games to try out for fans of Arkane’s Deathloop

5. Hitman World of Assassination

Developer: IO Interactive

Games

Hitman

Hitman 2

Hitman III

After Hitman Absolution tried to change the franchise's essence to an action-packed shooter and failed, IO Interactive went back to the drawing board and reinvented the Hitman IP as a blend of immersive sim and stealth action gameplay.

The Hitman World of Assassination trilogy has a much smaller number of levels in comparison to previous games, but each level is a massive multi-layered sandbox with deeply interconnected NPCs. The series is a must-play for any immersive sim fans.

4. Dishonored

Developer: Arkane

Games

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored Death of the Outsider

Arkane’s Dishonored series is an immersive stealth adventure in an alternative Victorian steampunk era setting. Filled with interesting characters and layered storylines, the game challenges players to have a playthrough while taking a non-lethal approach.

Anyone impressed by Deathloop should definitely give Arkane’s iconic franchise a try.

3. Deus Ex

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Games

Deus Ex Human Revolution

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Deus Ex followed in the footsteps of System Shock and established the cyberpunk genre in the gaming space in the early 2000s. Eidos Montreal reinvented the franchise with 2011’s Human Revolution. It was followed by a sequel Mankind Divided in 2016, which faced a lot of controversy for its handling of microtransactions in a single player game.

However, keeping the controversies aside, both Mankind Divided and Human Revolution are really great stealth action immersive sims, and are a must-try for any Deathloop fan.

2. BioShock

Developer: 2K Games

Games

Bioshock

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

BioShock captures the 60’s era perfectly while presenting the players with a futuristic first-person shooter. The game is considered a spiritual successor to the System Shock series. The mystery and film noir blend of esthetics is certainly going to be interesting for any fan of Deathloop.

1. Prey

Developer: Arkane

The 2017 reboot of Prey reimagines the IP in an interesting way. The game is set in an alternative timeline and takes the player to the space station Talos I. Here the players will have to find out what happened to the crew. Fans of Arkane’s immersive sim genre will certainly enjoy Prey.

