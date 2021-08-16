With the latest Dishonored Project, Netflix seems to be heavily investing in video game IPs to build its cinematic library

Giant Freakin Robot has reported that a Dishonored project is in the works at Netflix. Video game adaptations are the new frontier that Netflix is steadily expanding to, especially after The Witcher’s overwhelming success.

Exclusive: #Dishonored Project In The Works At Netflix https://t.co/gPLvxDyNHB — Marcelo Córdova (@marcelocordova) August 11, 2021

Netflix has a star-studded lineup of writers, directors and actors at their disposal. They have emerged in recent years as mighty contenders against traditional Hollywood studios. Building franchises is the name of the game for Netflix at the moment, and video game adaptations seem to be one of their main focuses.

Dishonored project is among the many video game adaptation projects that Netflix is focusing heavily on recently

Although Giant Freakin Robot’s report suggests that the news about the Dishonored project came from a trusted and proven inside source at Netflix, there were not many details revealed in the exclusive otherwise.

Dishonored, the 2012 title from Arkane Studios (published by Bethesda Softworks), featured voice acting from several noted actors like Susan Sarandon, Brad Dourif, Carrie Fisher, Michael Madsen, John Slattery, Lena Headey and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The game is set in the fictional, plague-ridden industrial city of Dunwall, which is heavily inspired by late nineteenth-century London and Edinburgh. The city architecture and the environmental design became a character in the game as well.

Netflix Dishonored series they're the only two men allowed to portray Daud/Corvo respectively sorry I don't make the rules pic.twitter.com/4Mhd6y6PIO — 𓂀 ✨🌙 Mediterranean menace 🌙✍🏼✨ 𓂀 (@Al_barquq) August 11, 2021

The game put players in the shoes of Corvo Attano, bodyguard to the Empress of the Isles, who was framed for her murder and the kidnapping of her daughter. Through the journey inside the game, Corvo as an assassin seeks revenge against the conspirators. Corvo was aided in his quest by the Loyalists—a resistance group fighting to reclaim Dunwall, and the Outsider—a powerful being who imbues Corvo with magical abilities.

Notably, Netflix has much less source material to work with, in the case of the Dishonored project, compared to The Witcher.

Current and future video game adaptation projects from Netflix

As it stands for Netflix, they have already produced/acquired a number of video game projects including:

Castlevania (confirmed for a future spin-off)

Dragon’s Dogma

Minecraft: Story Mode

Skylanders: Academy

The Witcher (originally a book but popularized by the video game franchise)

Dragon Quest: Your Story

Pokemon series & movies (with more to come)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (renewed for season 2)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Future video game adaptation projects from Netflix that have already been confirmed include:

Resident Evil

Arcane (based on League of Legends universe)

Assassin’s Creed

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Splinter Cell

Tomb Raider

Angry Bird: Summer Madness

Beyond Good and Evil

Sonic Prime

The Division

Far Cry & Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

The Cuphead Show

Pokemon

The Dishonored project seems to be another Netflix original video game adaptation in the making to be added to the list.

