5 best ARK Survival Evolved streamers to follow in 2022 who stream in English

ARK Survival Evolved is a popular survival sandbox game. After two years of Steam early access, when ARK finally launched in August 2017, it started a new chapter in the history of survival games. ARK Survival Evolved soon became a game with a dedicated fanbase.

With the latest DLC called Fjordur launching on June 12 this year, fans have much to look forward to. The new map will feature four new creatures: Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir.

Many dedicated YouTubers and Twitch streamers have already started covering Fjordur's early access content along with various other ARK maps like Ragnarok, Lost Island, Genesis, The Island, and more. These streamers also make content related to ARK Survival Evolved modded/unmodded, guides, the PvP and PvE modes, and building. Even famous streamers like xQc, Ninja, PewDiePie, and Markiplier have streamed ARK at some point.

While there are plenty of content creators out there making content catering to fans of ARK Survival Evolved, here are the top 5 English ARK Survival Evolved Twitch streamers to follow in 2022.

These are the five best ARK Survival Evolved Twitch streamers who stream in English

The following list is in no particular order.

1) shockist

Boasting 79.5K followers, shockist is one of the best ARK Survival Evolved streamers on Twitch. He is a 25-year-old streamer, mostly uploading PvP content on different maps. He also streams ARK Fjordur.

Setup configuration:

i9 10900K

RTX 3080

Samsung G7 Odyssey monitor

Steel Series Apex Pro keyboard

Logitech X Pro mouse

64 Audio Duo's headset

Blue Yeti mic

2) FZ_PEX

Pedro, who goes by the Twitch name of FZ_PEX, is an ARK Survival Evolved Twitch streamer with 5.3K followers. He mostly plays survival and battle royale games. This 17-year-old Twitch streamer streams in Portuguese and English.

He is a regular streamer and a member of the Grow uP eSports team. His channel is meant for mature audiences.

Setup configuration:

ROG prebuilt PC with Intel i7 and GTX 1080

Ozone Strike Pro mechanical keyboard

ROG Pugio mouse

ASUS ROG Strix XG248Q gaming monitor

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset

3) antijuicer

With 9.6K followers, Trey Collins, aka antijuicer, is another popular ARK Twitch streamer who streams in English. The 23-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber is also an active-duty American army officer.

He has two YouTube channels: AntiJuicer and Trey's Trades. In the latter one, he analyses the stock market. He streams almost every day and plays many games, including ARK Survival Evolved, Resident Evil Village, COD: Warzone, and Phasmophobia.

As of 2022, antijucier's net worth is $10 million. His setup configuration is still unknown. This Twitch channel, much like the previous entry, is meant for mature audiences.

4) CoinFuryTV

CoinFuryTV is a 30-year-old streamer and the oldest on this list. He is a married man from Boston, now living in Toronto. He has 6.2K followers on Twitch. His channel received Twitch partner certification in 2021 after he seriously started streaming Rust in 2020.

CoinFuryTV streams ARK almost on a daily basis, and in October 2021, this channel donated $3000 to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. He also has a lovely Scottish Terrier named Smudge.

Unfortunately, not much is known about his gaming PC specifications.

5) Valarman

Marko, aka Valarman, is another streamer from the Grow uP eSports team. He is an actor as well as a Twitch streamer. Valarman streams on a daily basis, except on Sundays.

This Twitch streamer has 38.3K followers. And as mentioned in his about section, Valaraman is a "HUGE animal lover." His channel is meant for mature audiences.

Setup configuration:

i7 8700

Gtx 1070Ti

Asus Z370 Pro Gaming

16GB RAM

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far