5 best herbivores on ARK Lost Island in 2022

ARK Lost Island is currently the latest DLC release in the ARK Survival Evolved series, soon to be overlapped by Fjordur on June 12, 2022. It is a sandbox survival game that takes the players onto the vast map of Lost Island, where each footstep calls for a new challenge and new adventure. To survive in these wild lands, players have to efficiently carry out several tasks, including building bases, taming dinos, collecting resources, crafting materials, and fighting other creatures and players.

Various tames are available for a multitude of different tasks. Herbivores play an important part in the game. From ferocious fighters like Therizino to fast transporters like Equus, survivors have to tame various herbivores throughout the game. The article below will list the top 5 herbivores on ARK Lost Island.

5 best herbivores on ARK Lost Island

1) Iguanodon

Iguanodon, known as the 'rich man's Parasaur', can be found in the Zaunaloa area (28, 68) of ARK Lost Island. Iguanodons look similar to Parasaurolophus, but do not have the distinct head crest. Additionally, they also have distinctive thumb spikes to pry open fruit or attack enemies. Generally, they are quite meek creatures. If provoked, they will fight back with their spiked thumbs.

After losing a lot of torpor, these dinos will try to flee on all fours. Interestingly, this bipedal creature can quickly turn into a quadrupedal for increased speed or maneuverability.

2) Equus

Equus Magnus is supposed to be the ancestor of the modern horse. They first appeared in North America during the Ice Age. Equus are usually found grazing with their herds, and outrun predators with superior speed and stamina. An Equus looks like a crossbreed between a horse and a zebra. They have long manes and stripes similar to a zebra's, a bushy tail and a long beard, much like that of a goat. A good number of Equus can be found in the Kesler Plains (40, 27) area of the ARK Lost Island map. Furthermore, their saddle also doubles up as a mobile mortar and pestle, adding to their usefulness.

3) Ankylosaurus

Ankylosaurus, often referred to as Anky, can be found in small herds. This dino's body is covered with a thick coating of spikes, bony plates, osteoderms, and fused bones. These are short creatures with legs so short that their belly almost touches the ground. A tamed Ankylo can be used for many different purposes, especially as a resource gatherer. These wide dinosaurs are extremely efficient at gathering metal, crystal, obsidian, and flint. Additionally, they have a 85% weight reduction to raw metal in their inventories.

4) Therizinosaurus

Therizinosaurus, aka "Tickle Chicken", are one of the alpha predators of ARK Lost Island. Interestingly, they are the only herbivore alpha predator in Lost Island. Players should not be deceived by the harmless appearances of these isolated, slow-paced dinos. On the ARK Lost Island map, Therizinosaurs can easily be found in the Shoola Jungle area (19, 45).

These therapods are usually seen in the grasslands of Lost Island, minding their own business, but once attacked, they chase players constantly. In fact, these ferocious creatures can break stone walls and will kill tamed beasts or attack any base the players have nearby. However, once tamed, these dinos are highly useful as battle mounts, harvesters, and transporters.

5) Titanosaurus

Titanosaurus are the largest dinosaurs on ARK Lost Island. These dinos are very hard to find, and even harder to tame. Strangely, after being tamed, they stop eating and starve to death. Only Titans, Rockwell, and the Alpha Deathworm rival the sheer strength of this gigantic dino. In fact, the Titanosaurus is so big that players can build mobile bases on them.

They are expert alpha killers, and any battling tribe that manages to tame one can use the dinosaur for mass destruction. Interestingly, these creatures are so tall that they spawn on the map much before any trees. These rare creatures can sometimes be found at (45, 67) and (56, 79).

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

