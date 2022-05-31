5 secret caves on ARK Lost Island in 2022

ARK Lost Island has one of the most exciting maps of all the ARK DLCs. This map combines landscapes and terrain from previously popular ARK maps like The Island, Genesis, Scorched Earth, etc.

In this challenging survival game, survivors have to collect resources, fight nature and its menacing creatures, craft items, tame dinos, and, most importantly, build bases to survive.

A base is the primary crafting station, storage, breeding station, dino stable, and safe house in the game. A tactically made base is needed to move forward.

Irrespective of PvP and PvE, many survivors prefer to build their base in caves on ARK Lost Island. The narrow passages, stealthy locations, and spawned resources give them an edge over their enemies.

Five secret caves for base building on ARK Lost Island

1) Redwood Cliff Cave

LAT: 44.6

LON: 41.1

The Redwood Cliff Cave is located on the cliff, well-hidden behind the Redwood waterfall. Literally on the side of a cliff, the entrance makes it harder to access for enemies.

A passage leads into a single, well-lit chamber, while the water body inside the cave takes care of all the farming and breeding needs. A spacious chamber with a wide 6x coverage makes it well-suited for PvP and PvE players.

2) Spirit Falls Cliff Cave

The Spirit Falls Cliff Cave (Image via Rodwenn/YouTube)

LAT: 59.9

LON: 43.2

This is another cave located on a cliffside. Reaching the 59.9 and 43.2 coordinates in the Spirit Falls area of the ARK Lost Island map, users have to look up and identify the two large entrances right at a mountain wall.

Both the entrances lead to a single wide passage, which is large enough to build a base inside and tall enough to fit dinos. This cave also has a single exit on the other side of the large passage.

3) Jungle Crouch Cave

LAT: 60.3

LON: 45.8

The Jungle Crouch Cave is one of the best base spots on ARK Lost Island. As the name suggests, Crouch Cave has a narrow entrance, where even gamers can't walk straight without crouching, let alone any dinosaurs.

After the entrance, they will be greeted with not just one or two but three massive chambers, big enough for breeding a Giganotosaurus. The 6x coverage spreads beyond the entry, leaving plenty of space for defensive mechanisms.

4) Gloom Grove Waterfall Cave

The Gloom Grove Waterfall Cave (Image via Rodwenn/YouTube)

LAT: 56.5

LON: 44.9

This is another cave hidden behind a waterfall, located in the Gloom Grove (56.5:44.9) area of the ARK Lost Island map. Players have to swim through the entrance to a large room, which will lead to another large room.

Obsidian and metal nodes are scattered around inside the cave, providing individuals easy access to these essential resources.

5) Volcano Cave Glitch

LAT: 28.1

LON: 69.8

This one's tricky and uses one of the glitches in ARK Lost Island. Until the developers fix this glitch, users can still use this secret base location.

The Volcano Biome is situated at the top right part of the ARK Lost Island map. All the resources and creatures spawn surrounding the sizeable active volcano in this area.

The cave entrance is at 28.5, 71.9, and upon entering it, gamers will see a narrow bridge in a large lava pool.

Right at 28.1, 69.8, if they jump off the bridge into the lava pool, they won't die. Instead, they'll clip through the lava pool into a secret cave with a vast area.

Players can still see the animation of the lava pool above them. Enemies won't even know about this secret base location right beneath the lava pool.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

