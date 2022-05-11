How to get obsidian in ARK Lost Island

ARK Lost Island is an adventure survival game. It takes survivors to a futuristic sci-fi fantasy land filled with prehistoric creatures. Surviving on Lost Island is not easy. Players have to fight to tame dangerous creatures, defend themselves against natural calamities, fulfill basic needs, collect resources, build bases and craft various tools.

One of the most essential resources in ARK Lost Island is obsidian. Obsidian is an uncommon resource, and these smooth, black rocks can mostly be found in caves, mountains, and volcanoes. 12 crafting recipes contain obsidian as an ingredient, and some of them are modern tech equipment.

Obsidian resource map, ARK Lost Island (Image via Ark Fandom)

In ARK Lost Island, obsidian is needed to craft arthropluera saddles, artifact pedestals, cameras, cannon balls, chain bolas, handcuffs, harpoon launchers, lances, magnifying glasses, motorboats, polymers, and scissors.

Ankylosaurus, Magmasaur, and Phoenix are three of the most efficient creatures for mining obsidian. In the absence of any of these tames, players can use mantis or pickaxe. Transporting the obsidian via Dunkleosteus reduces its weight by 75%, while Argy and Ravager reduce its weight by 50%.

5 best locations to mine obsidian in ARK Lost Island

5) Kortez Narrow

Obsidian spawning location at Kortez Narrow (Image via Ark: Survival Guide on YouTube)

LAT: 32.3

LON: 72.4

Volcanic areas are usually very dangerous, but this location, on Kortez Narrow, where the lava river meets the sea, is relatively safer. As soon as they reach the location, players will immediately see obsidian nodes scattered throughout the entire area. It is also one of the best places to get oil rocks.

4) Corsair Ridge

Obsidian spawning location at Corsair Ridges (Image via Ark: Survival Guide on YouTube)

LAT: 40.8

LON: 34.1

Corsair Ridge is one of the best locations to mine obsidians on ARK Lost Island. Players may have to face a few Argys, but this is a relatively safer location to mine obsidian. Almost 30-40 obsidian nodes can be found here.

3) Gloom Grove Cave

Entrance to the Gloom Grove Cave (Image via Ark: Survival Guide on YouTube)

LAT: 59.4

LON: 43.1

This location holds an obsidian-spawning cave, though it is usually hard to spot. Completely free of any harmful creatures, about 30-35 obsidian nodes spawn throughout the entire cave, also making it a great place to build a base.

2) Blue Obelisk Location A

There are quite a few obsidian spawn locations near the blue obelisk. Players can build their base in the snow castle or in a cave near the pond and easily access tons of metal, obsidian and cementing paste. But these places usually crawl with dangerous creatures and dinos.

Obsidian spawning location A near the blue obelisk (Image via Ark: Survival Guide on YouTube)

LAT: 30.7

LON: 33.6

This location is on the south side of the blue obelisk. Near a lake there is a valley. which holds a lot of obsidians. It is one of the largest obsidian spawning zones in the game, but players have to be ready to put up a fight against the dangerous creatures that spawn here.

Right next to this location, there is a beaver dam spawning location (31.5, 34.2) where players can get cementing paste to craft polymer.

1) Blue Obelisk Location B

Obsidian spawning location B near the blue obelisk (Image via Ark: Survival Guide on YouTube)

LAT: 27.8

LON: 33.0

Just below the blue obelisk there is a cave right across the bridge from the snow castle. Only a few obsidian nodes can be found here (about 15-20). But the total absence of any dinos makes this one a great place to mine obsidan.

