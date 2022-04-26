How to tame Therizinosaur on ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island has not yet lost its relevance with the launch of Fjordur being closer. Lost Island is one of the most unique maps in ARK: Survival Evolved series. Like all the other ARK games, ARK: Lost Island takes players into a fantasy land where prehistoric age creatures and the environment are combined with modern-day technology.

To survive, players must collect resources, build bases and tools, and fight nature and its dangerous creatures. Tamed dinosaurs play a big role. Whether carrying goods, collecting resources, working as a transporter, attacking or protecting bases, there is a perfect tame for every job.

This article briefly describes the easiest ways to tame one of the most useful dinosaurs in the game, Therizinosaur.

Taming a Therizinosaur on ARK: Lost Island

Therizinosaur, also known as the "Tickle Chicken," is one of the alpha predators in ARK: Lost Island. It is also the only herbivore alpha predator in the game. One must not be fooled by the harmless appearance of these lonely, slow-paced creatures.

Therizinosaurs usually roam around the map minding their own business, but once provoked, they chase players consistently. Even stone walls can not protect players, and Therizinosaurs will kill any tames and massacre any bases.

Their sheer strength rivals that of a Rex. The sharp claws of these dinosaurs are some of the most versatile tools they possess. These claws are just as efficient in removing trees and foliage as piercing even the thickest armor in ARK: Lost Island. Therizinosaurs can often be seen in the extreme northern parts of the ARK: Lost Island map (20, 45 approx.)

Wild Therizinosaur in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Therizinosaurs have great utility as harvester dinosaurs. They even have three harvesting modes. Using the power harvest mode, Therizinos can harvest prime meat, fish meat, prime fish meat, hide, chitin, keratin, thatch, wood rare mushrooms, etc.

In the delicate harvest mode, Therizinos can harvest fiber, silk, rare flowers, plant species x seed, plant species y seed, sap, etc., alongside other resources. Finally, in the bite harvest mode, they harvest berries, crop seeds, wood, and cactus sap.

Therizinosaurs are also a good battle mount due to their large size and nearly unmatched strength, though their slow movement pace is a minor setback.

Like Moschops, Therizinos are great autonomous resource collectors. When set to wander or left in resource-rich areas, Therizinosaurs autonomously collect useful materials. And unlike Moshchops, players don't have to worry about them getting attacked by other dinosaurs as only a few creatures even dare to attack them on ARK: Lost Island.

Foods required for taming

For taming a Therizino, the foods that work best are (from the most to least effective): exceptional kibble, any vegetables, mejoberries, and any other berries.

Here is a table with the approximate time and food required to tame a Level 150 Therizinosaur at the default taming rate:

Food Exceptional kibble Mejoberries Other berries Time 42:38 mins. 5:08 hrs. 5:08 hrs. Quantity 20 257 385

The narcotics consumption rate during the process is 275 narcotics per hour.

How to knock down a Therizinosaur

Tamed Therizinosaur (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to its slow movement speed, the first way to knock down a Therizinosaur in ARK: Lost Island is by outrunning it. With some basic sense, experienced players can apply this method by running away and shooting tranq darts from a longneck rifle continuously. But this method might seem a bit overwhelming to some players.

The second and comparatively safer way to knock down a Therizino is by using a trap. Therizinos can destroy rocks, so players can either make a multipurpose metal trap, which also helps capture other dinosaurs like Giga.

Players can also use a stone trap and knock down the Therizinosaur before it can completely destroy the trap. The Therizinosaur trap is just like any other land creature traps. It is a room made of stone base and stone walls, with a ramp on one side of it that leads the creature into the room and a door at one side large enough only for a human to pass.

At first, players must shoot the Therizino with tranq darts, preferably using a longneck rifle. Then the Therizinosaur would start chasing players, and they must lure it into the trap. Once the dinosaur is trapped, players should start pelting it with tranq darts as fast as possible.

This way, one can knock down a Therizinosaur in ARK: Lost Island. Players should also balance the torpor level of the knocked-down dinosaur and keep it safe from any other predators.

