Sonic Frontier release date officially revealed at Gamescom 2022

Much to fans' delight, Gamescom 2022 arrived with a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers. Earlier this month, it was leaked that the game may wind up with a November 2022 release. That wasn't far off as Sonic Frontiers will officially arrive on November 8, 2022.

Everyone’s favorite hedgehog was shown facing new mysterious foes and embracing old friends in the Gamescom 2022 trailer. While some of the world looks vast and open, the game also features traditional, high-speed areas that fans will be familiar with.

Confirmed for a November 8, 2022 release, Sonic Frontiers received an insightful new trailer during Gamescom 2022. In it, a glitchy but cute robot shows up to warn the hedgehog that his reckless actions are a threat to the whole world.

He was commanded to submit by this mysterious new figure, who was flanked by a massive robot. Although there was no sign of Dr. Eggman, a familiar face showed up in the form of Amy Rose.

While the “open zone” style of Sonic Frontiers may have made some fans nervous, the Gamescom 2022 trailer showed off something they may wind up enjoying. There are more traditional 2D/3D areas to blaze through, whether racing away from the camera or indulging in classic platforming.

The action was fast and furious, and Sonic could be seen bouncing from the platforms, leaping quickly from one to another.

Several massive robots were showcased, which could be bosses that Sonic must overcome in the upcoming game. Coupled with that, the robotic girl showed up a final time to give the hedgehog one more warning. Sonic lept up to strike her, but was repelled by a force field.

Furthermore, a titanic robot was shown at the end, but there’s no word on its name. However, the best part of the trailer is that fans do have a confirmed release date for Sonic Frontiers. Courtesy of Gamescom 2022, the game has been confirmed to arrive on November 8, 2022.

While not everyone on social media was sold on the upcoming game's aesthetics, the latest trailer does showcase some zones that will undoubtedly look familiar to long-time fans of the franchise. The game drops in four months, so Sonic fans won't have to wait for long.

