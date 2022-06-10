Every character revealed so far in Sonic Frontiers

More information has dropped recently regarding the newest Sonic game in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. With this announcement comes a new gameplay and standard trailer with further details regarding this entry's mechanics and even some details around a couple of characters coming in this entry.

Rather than the energetic metropolis that Sonic games typically take place in, Sonic Frontiers sets itself apart straight from the get-go. The game takes place on an isolated island.

Instead of having a cast of characters to interact with, Sonic is on his own, only hearing a voice guiding him to collect the Chaos Emeralds.

From what has been revealed, the title appears stylistically similar to Horizon Zero Dawn. This is due to the environment Sonic finds himself in being completely claimed by nature despite hostile machines and old technology littering the land.

This could perhaps tie into a past civilization that had great technologies.

Confirmed characters in Sonic Frontiers

Here is a list of characters confirmed to join the roster for this entry:

Sonic

Knuckles

Tails

Amy

Dr. Eggman

Of course, the first character revealed is the blue hedgehog himself, Sonic. This iteration of Sonic appears to be much different from previous versions.

This is not so much in terms of his design but his conduct. Sonic has always been a very witty character who never misses his chance to drop a one-liner or joke.

However, given the more isolated theme of the game, he no longer has any characters to play off of in terms of on-screen interactions. Perhaps players are in store for a more serious look into Sonic's personality in Sonic Frontiers. They may also see the hedgehog's more strategic and intellectual side in the title.

Knuckles is also confirmed to have some role in the upcoming entry. At the recent Sonic Central conference, a short animation called Sonic Frontiers: Prologue was shown to be coming out at a later date.

The teaser for this animation was nothing more than a 10-second video of Knuckles and Master Emerald.

It is still unconfirmed if Knuckles will appear in the game outside of a storytelling perspective. However, looking at the environment for Sonic Frontier, bringing him in as a playable character would be a welcome addition. The most fans can do now is wait until the full prologue animation releases.

Amy and Tails were also revealed to have a relevance of some kind to the story. The game occurs after Sonic, Tails, and Amy are sucked into a wormhole.

How these characters were exposed to something as science-fiction as a wormhole is unannounced as of writing, but more information will surely drop shortly.

The nefarious Dr. Eggman has also been confirmed to make an appearance. However, it may not be as the title's main villain.

Dr. Eggman's robots tend to take a more animalistic shape or a shape similar to his. These robots appear more serpentine and futuristic. In terms of how they will impact the story, they may serve as alternative playable characters.

Tails has always been known for his flight ability, so including him in the game would be a great way to freshen up the gameplay with additional modes of transportation aside from running around the map.

