Sonic Central (June 2022) recap: Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and more

Sonic Central premiered in June and Sonic fans are over the moon. This summer has been a wild ride for video game fans throughout. Sonic Central showcased some of the stuff they have been working on, and fans are super excited. There is a ton of footage from old and new games, plus a sneak peek of Sonic’s second proper foray onto the silver screen.

The Sonic series has always been iconic. It redefined the platformer genre and was a big competitor to Mario games. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) was a masterpiece, and it showed off Sega’s prowess in the genre. They outsold Super Mario, and this first Sonic game was an absolute masterpiece.

Since their initial burst onto the scene, Sega has had little success with the iconic blue Hedgehog, but fans have always kept the faith. Sonic the Hedgehog has one of the biggest fan-followers worldwide, and the character served as an inspiration to many other platformers that came after it. Titles like Crash Bandicoot and Earthworm Jim were all inspired by the leaps Sega took, and they have the blue speedster to thank.

Sega has capitalized on some of the momenta with such a loyal fanbase and made some amazing announcements at Sonic Central.

Sonic Central recap - Footage for Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, etc

The biggest announcement of the evening had to be Sonic Origins. It is a compilation of all the fan-favorite Sonic titles rolled into one. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992), Sonic CD (1993), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (1994) have all been remastered and will be available to play on all platforms.

Ben Schwartz showed up and promoted the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. The movie itself is fun and witty. It has some cool moments that will excite any Sonic fan. For a neutral, the movie is a delight to watch. It has a strong cast, and Sonic ties the whole thing together.

Sonic Central also showcased some Sonic Frontiers footage. The game is open world and seems to be copying Odyseey’s formula, but it does look like it is trying something new.

The sneak peek showed off minimal, and fans are concerned about the game's current state. Only time will tell what the game will look like when it hits the shelves, and Sega seems confident in this approach.

Sonic Central also showed off footage for a new Netflix animated series and other minor announcements. With Sonic Frontiers being the top priority, fans hope that Sega delivers.

